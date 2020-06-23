Years ago I wrote about the Skelton Ranch near Divide. It was one of several early dude ranches in the area — where easterners found a taste of western life. They did a lot of horse back trips, hiking, barbecues and various other things. The Skelton Ranch died out by the early part of the 1900s.
You may remember our last dude ranch, Paradise Ranch. They even held rodeos in their stock pens, near the Midland railroad tracks. These pens were build because of the number of cattle, and horses that were shipped from Woodland Park. I recently saw the old lodge torn down.
Have you ever heard of Bronco Dude Ranch? I collect old post cards of this area, and some time ago I found a brochure for the Bronco Dude Ranch.
It did not last long, but it had a significant effect on the history of one local spot. As with other dude ranches, it featured a lot of ranch activities. However, there was one specialty unlike any of the others. I will not tell you that, quite yet, because you would instantly know where I am talking about!
The ranch boasted of its lodge, cabins and related activities. The lodge had actually been a Colorado Midland station at one time, but it had been tripled in size. Not only did the ranch feature the normal activities, but it also accentuated its location, as being close to other popular sites such as Gold Camp and Royal Gorge.
So where was the ranch? near Florissant. I am sure, if I told you that one of their outings included visits to old petrified trees, you could figure out what this ranch is now!
Yes, the Bronco Dude Ranch, from the 1930s is now encompassed by the Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument. The old lodge is now long gone, but there are reminders of the dude ranch if you look carefully. The idea of turning it into a dude ranch only lasted a few years.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.