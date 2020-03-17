Have you heard about a new trash ordinance in Colorado Springs?
Right now you might be asking yourself: “Why is Tim talking about Colorado Springs? We live in Teller County!”
Well, when it comes to wildlife, particularly bears, we have a lot in common with our city cousins to the east. And this new trash ordinance could have a positive impact on bears.
So, on the chance maybe we can learn something from our neighbors on the flatland down the hill, I wanted to tell you about it.
After all, we have plenty of bears in and around Teller County, and many of you have been lucky enough to see one or two. Unfortunately, you are seeing them more and more at your trash can or at a commercial dumpster or maybe even breaking into a home or car in search of human garbage or food.
That’s exactly what our city cousins have been experiencing on a more frequent basis. It seems there are more bears and they are getting into more trouble seeking out garbage as food.
There are several reasons. Study the forests between Teller County and Colorado Springs and you will see a lot of Gambel oak, also known as oak brush or scrub oak. Bears love it.
If you have ever walked through scrub oak in the summer, you know it offers a lot of protection and concealment. It also holds food in the form of acorns. Oak brush is found all over the west side of Colorado Springs. So are bears.
Unfortunately, there are a lot of human attractants for bears as well. One of the most common is unsecured trash cans. We see it far too often. Of course, once bears find an easy food source, they don’t forget it. This can ultimately lead to a bear’s demise if it becomes habituated to humans.
Colorado Springs and Teller County are hot spots for human-bear conflicts. Even in years where there is ample food in the forest for bears we still deal with hundreds of conflicts. In a year where there is a natural food failure, the numbers are amplified.
Due to this, Colorado Parks and Wildlife partnered with several stakeholders in Colorado Springs and the surrounding areas to find ways to reduce the human-bear conflicts and save the lives of more bears.
These partners included the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, the City of Colorado Springs, numerous trash companies, homeowners and the Colorado Springs Bear Smart Task Force. The group studied the issue and saw that trash cans were directly causing most of the conflicts and quickly worked to brainstorm ideas.
Ultimately, due to the group’s work, an ordinance was passed in Colorado Springs affecting everyone west of Interstate 25. Basically, if you are not able to secure your trash can in a garage or an outbuilding, you are required to have a certified bear-resistant trash container. This ordinance went into effect on March 1.
Each trash company has its own certified bear-resistant trash can to offer customers and a way of paying for it. Some companies will ask customers to buy a can outright. The cost of one of these certified bear-resistant trash cans can be $220-350. Other companies will ask customers to pay an extra $5 or so a month to pay for the can.
CPW will monitor how effective the ordinance is at reducing human and bear conflicts. Based on the experiences reported by other cities that have already implemented similar ordinances, we expect to see a noticeable decrease in conflicts.
We have a responsibility to be good stewards of the land we live in and of our wildlife. Bears will begin waking up this month.
I strongly believe Colorado Springs has come up with a good way to protect bears. Locking up garbage will keep them alive and wild.
So let’s not wait for our elected leaders to pass an ordinance and force us to secure our trash. If you have nowhere to secure your trash, please consider purchasing a certified bear-resistant trash container. I suggest you start by contacting your commercial trash hauler. You can also find them sold online from a variety of large retailers.
Please be responsible with your trash. Do not leave it out the night before pick up. Put your trash out the morning that it will be picked up. If you’re putting it in a common dumpster, take a few extra seconds and secure the latch and or lock.
As always, if you’ve got a question, problem or column idea, please call me at 719-227-5281. I might even answer your question in a future installment of “Wild About Teller.”
Tim Kroening holds a degree in wildlife biology from Colorado State University. He works as a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in Teller County.