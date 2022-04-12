If you ever see an Osprey circling or hovering above the water, pause for a moment to see if it makes a dive. The Osprey folds backs its wings while diving feet first, penetrating the water surface in an attempt to snag a trout.
Indeed the Osprey is the only hawk that “plunge dives” while hunting. Eagles will pluck a fish from the water surface. Ospreys are uncommon locally, and usually arrive in mid-April when rivers and lakes start to become ice free, then typically leave our area by mid-October. This year, April 4 was my first local sighting. During spring and fall migration, additional birds wing through the county.
Hawks have long, broad and rounded wings that catch updrafts and allow them to soar effortlessly. Daytime hunting is their preference, and to aid this skill they have very keen vision and hearing. Hawks will also use a perch and wait hunting style, their large bodies being visible from a distance. They have large hooked beaks and sharp talons for capturing live prey and are also professional scavengers. Other hawks you are likely to see in Teller County include the large Bald and Golden Eagles, Northern Harrier, Red-tailed Hawk, Northern Goshawk, Cooper’s Hawk and the small Sharp-shinned Hawk, which is not much bigger than a robin.
Ospreys are the size of a Red-tailed Hawk with a wingspan of about five or six feet. They are best identified by their dark brown body and stark white chest. Also look for a dark brown face stripe on their white head. When soaring above, their wings are paler below with a distinctive dark brown patch in the wrist area. From a distance, the Osprey’s wings appear narrower than other hawks. Their wings also have more of a sharp bend than other raptors, and when viewed in a head-on profile the body forms an M-shape, while other hawks have a flatter profile. They are typically seen alone and the sexes appear similar.
Ospreys are a bit more vocal than other hawks; their calls are a series of sharp, milky whistles. Their preferred habitat is conifer forest near lakes and rivers up to about 10,000 feet. Fish are their favorite food item and to help handle their slippery prey, Ospreys have long talons and spines on the soles of their feet. Additional food items include rodents, birds, small vertebrates and