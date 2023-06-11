The CT Series is a special series of hiking articles about the Colorado Trail (CT) that will run from May through October. The CT is a unique and well maintained continuous trail, spanning 485 miles from Denver to Durango. The Colorado Mountain Club Guidebook to the Colorado Trail is an indispensable tool for planning and executing trail excursions. The book divides the CT into 28 segments of varying length. The Colorado Trail Foundation website (coloradotrail.org) also has a ton of useful information.

The Lost Park area at the edge of Lost Creek Wilderness is a popular yet remote mountain escape, located east of Jefferson and Kenosha Pass. The long CT section from Lost Park Campground to Long Gulch is best executed as a shuttle hike, and the setup along the road is ideal for a shuttle.

From Lake George, drive north on County Road 77/Tarryall Road, enjoying a scenic drive along the Tarryall Creek valley. After about 24 miles reach the southern end of Tarryall Reservoir and continue for about another nine miles to County Road 39. Turn right and continue on the decent dirt road (except when muddy), driving northward for about five miles where CR 39 deadends at CR 56 aka Lost Park Road. Near this intersection look to the east for a grand view of 12er Bison Peak lying in the heart of Lost Creek Wilderness.

Turn right and drive for about six miles to Forest Service Road 817 on the left. Drive up this road for about 200 yards to where it ends at a small parking area at the Long Gulch Trailhead. Leave the first vehicle here and continue on Lost Park Road in the second vehicle for about another 8.75 miles to where the road ends at Lost Park Campground. Just before the campground entrance park at the small trail access lot on the right.

From the parking area walk along the road for a short distance into the campground area and locate the Brookside-McCurdy Trail on the left, heading north from the road. Follow the trail up a creek drainage for about 1.75 miles and hit a T-intersection with the CT at a large sign and creek crossing. Note that a shorter hike can be achieved by driving up Forest Service Road 134 to this point, but it is a difficult road that requires a high clearance 4WD vehicle.

Turn left and hike westward along the North Fork of Lost Creek. Begin a steady and gentle climb up the sprawling valley. The valley is bordered by conifer forest with shrubby hillsides and willows lining the creek.

The long mellow climb continues, eventually entering some aspen forest. After about another 7.75 miles watch for a sign for the Long Gulch Trailhead. At the sign, cut left and stroll down for about a quarter mile back to the first vehicle. Drive back down to Lost Park Campground to retrieve the second vehicle, then return westward along Lost Park Road back to Rock Creek Road, then southward back to the Tarryall Road.

Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and has logged about 200 miles of the Colorado Trail from Denver to the Salida area. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going and contact them when you return safely.