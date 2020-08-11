While 2020 has created many opportunities for thinking about and living our lives differently in beautiful Woodland Park and throughout the nation, one thing that we can count on in these uncertain times is that the 2020 elections will still be held.
Just after the City’s regular municipal election in April, Council member Noel Sawyer resigned from the City Council, leaving a vacancy on Woodland Park’s seven-member governing body.
After interviewing several applicants interested in being appointed to fill the vacated seat, the six seated council members did not reach a majority vote and instead decided to have the Woodland Park registered electors choose the council member in the November 2020 Teller County Coordinated Election.
The candidate voted to fill that council seat will serve the remaining 17 months of the vacated term (November 2020 to April 2022).
This council member opening provides an exciting opportunity for Woodland Park residents who have an interest in serving local municipal government to run for a council seat. The City of Woodland Park municipal election is not partisan. A candidate runs for office based on her or his own qualities and a vision for the future rather than as representing a political party. The City has a constitutional responsibility to provide service and infrastructure to its residents and businesses regardless of any party affiliation.
To be eligible to run for a Council seat, candidates must be: at least 18 years of age, a citizen of the United States for not less than seven years, and a resident of the City of Woodland Park for not less than one year immediately preceding the election.
Please note the following key dates if you’re interested in running for the open Council seat:
• Tuesday, Aug. 4 — first day to pick up a petition for candidacy. A minimum of 25 registered City of Woodland Park voters are needed on a petition. Petitions are available at the City Clerk’s office, 220 W. South Ave.
• Monday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. — deadline to file petitions for candidacy in the City Clerk’s office. Every signature on each candidate’s petition is verified before candidacy can be officially declared.
Tuesday, Sept. 4 — date that lots are drawn to determine the order in which candidate names appear on the ballot.
• Tuesday, Nov. 3 — Election Day.
Registered voters in the City of Woodland Park will receive special Teller County ballots which will include the Woodland Park Council candidates, along with any proposed charter amendments if any would be included on the ballot. Please remember that the Woodland Park ZIP code is used by residents living within the City limits as well as Teller County residents with the same ZIP code who live outside of the City limits. As a rule of thumb, if you have a Woodland Park address and live on a dirt or gravel road, it is likely that you are not a resident in the City of Woodland Park.
The Coordinated Election provides an opportunity for residents to vote for an individual to serve our City who is committed to making the community a better place to live, work and play. Please remember to practice kindness in your discussions, and to thoughtfully listen to one another in a way that finds points of common purpose and leads to meaningful conversations.
The City of Woodland Park has a council-manager form of government, as do nearly 90% of local governments in the U.S. This form of government provides for the mayor and council members to represent the community in providing leadership and focusing on policy, while working a manager who oversees the daily operations and delivery of public services. As a Home Rule Municipality, the City’s Home Rule Charter is the code that governs all aspects of Woodland Park’s local municipal government.
Article III of the City Charter addresses the roles, rights and responsibilities of Council and Mayor: bit.ly/2FgE12M. In addition, the Colorado Municipal League has a Municipal Candidates Guide resource that may be helpful: bit.ly/37mAzzQ
Please check with me if you have questions regarding eligibility, residency, voter registration or the election: 719-687-5295 or sleclercq@city-woodlandpark.org.
Suzanne has been with the City of Woodland Park for 16 years. She has served as the City Clerk since 2015, and assumed the role of the Assistant City Manager in 2107. She and her husband, Andre, enjoy traveling, recreating outdoors and spending time with family. She has seven grandchildren including 4-year old triplets.