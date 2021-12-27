FLORISSANT • For Christi Schaefer, opening her own hair salon is a dream come true.
And since the debut of The Hair Lounge in Florissant two months ago, she believes she has found her place in the community. She couldn’t be happier.
A native of Houston, Schaefer graduated from Klein Oak High School in Houston in 2003 before attending Paul Mitchell The School in Spring, Texas.
Her parents moved to Florissant after their retirement, and Schaefer began visiting them as often as she could. That made her “get a real longing” to move to Colorado. In 2019, she did just that.
“I’ve never regretted it and never looked back,” she said, beaming.
Schaefer and her two children moved in with her parents as she worked for the Clark family at the Mercantile, Log Cabin Liquor and Mountain Burger. She got a job at Creative Curl in Lake George, but then the pandemic hit. When businesses began to reopen, Schaefer went back to working for the Clarks and did at-home hairstyling.
After she found out about an available space next to the Rock Shop, Schaefer jumped at the opportunity to open a business. Soon enough, she started renovating and decorating her salon into a cozy atmosphere.
“I did all the painting and decorating myself, and my friend Charissa Schmidt provided a couple of her custom paintings,” Schaefer said.
She officially opened in October, and has since been building her clientele.
“I love helping people look their best while providing a needed service locally,” she said.
She offers both men and women’s hairstyling, color and waxing.
Located at 18172 Teller County Road 1, the salon is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday-Friday. Walk-ins are welcome, and Schaefer is available evenings and weekends by appointment.
She can be reached at 719-374-2388 or thehairloungeco@gmail.com.
“I’m in love with this community and the people and I’m thrilled to be able to offer a service to help the people,” Schaefer said. “Whatever they need, I will make it work.”