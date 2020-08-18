Andrew Wommack Ministries and Charis Bible College would like to publicly thank the Teller County public health professionals and medical community for working so hard to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Recently, the Teller County Board of Commissioners (whose service is also greatly appreciated) publicly disseminated a memo regarding recent increases in local COVID-19 cases. We would like to share why we believe the memo paints an incomplete and, in certain respects, inaccurate picture about events at Charis.
When the governor’s statewide lockdown started last March, box-stores operated with no limit on numbers, while church services were banned. Liquor stores and abortion clinics were deemed acceptable, while access to the essential ministry of the Church was restricted. Charis voluntarily cooperated and took extensive measures to fight the spread of the virus, including sanitization, allowing essential personnel only onsite, and canceling events. In many ways, the Ministry went beyond what was required. One county official said that Charis was “the poster child” for compliance in Teller County.
By late May, however, it was clear that the lockdown was taking a serious human toll. Businesses were going bankrupt, unemployment skyrocketed and people were suffering mentally and emotionally. Depression, suicide, divorce, crime and abuse increased rapidly. Andrew Wommack, like thousands of pastors around the nation, concluded that the essential ministry of Jesus Christ through the Church must resume. In late May, Andrew informed Gov. Jared Polis and the state Director of Public Health, in a letter cosigned by over 700 Colorado ministers, that in-person religious services were going to resume. The government never replied.
The Ministry hosted the Truth and Liberty Coalition Conference a few days later. Hundreds of people attended without a single incident or complaint. The Summer Family Bible Conference was scheduled to begin June 29, with the celebration of American Independence to follow on July 4. These free events were widely advertised.
On Friday before the conference, ministry leaders had a lengthy discussion with county officials, who ended the meeting by saying that the events would move forward and requesting that Charis submit an operational plan. The Ministry provided a plan containing extensive COVID-19 precautions. County officials added more precautions, and Charis implemented them all.
The Commissioners’ recent memo claims that Charis caused an “outbreak,” but says nothing about the extraordinary measures Charis took to protect the health of attendees and staff. Some of those measures include:
• All staff and volunteers were required to wear masks, and screeners, food service workers, ushers and prayer ministers also wore gloves.
• Signs were posted on entrances and throughout the building encouraging social distancing and masks and prohibiting guests with symptoms or positive COVID-19 tests from entering.
• All guests, employees and volunteers were checked for symptoms and scanned with an infrared thermometer.
• Sanitization stations with hand sanitizer, gloves and disinfectant wipes were positioned throughout the building.
• Single-direction pedestrian traffic-flow was established.
• Social distancing was requested in the auditorium, with a two-seat separation between families, and every other row blocked off.
• The auditorium was cleaned between sessions, and a cleaning schedule with hospital grade disinfectant was implemented for restrooms and high-touch surfaces.
On July 2, one day before the conference was to end, Colorado’s Attorney General sent a letter to the Ministry making an unconstitutional request to “cease and desist” the conference and July 4th celebration. The Ministry hired Liberty Counsel, who pointed out that a few days earlier, the state of Colorado allowed massive protests with thousands of people to swarm the streets in Denver with no COVID-19 restrictions. In fact, the governor spoke approvingly of those gatherings and dismissed the importance of COVID-19 regulations for that free expression.
We believe the Commissioners’ claim that an “outbreak” at the Charis conferences “caused” this county’s recent increase in COVID-19 cases is unjustified. First, the state of Colorado admits it’s not possible to prove where someone was exposed to the virus:
“It is possible that a person may have been exposed elsewhere (and we can rarely prove where any individual was exposed with a person-to-person pathogen), but when a person worked/lived/spent time in a facility with a known outbreak, we attribute their illness to the outbreak [site] even if there is no definitive determination that the case acquired the illness at the facility.”
Second, by the Commissioners’ own calculations, less than half of the new cases (only 23% of all cases) had any contact with Ministry facilities. This means the majority of new cases in the County are connected to other locations.
Third, the number of COVID-19 cases in Teller County was already increasing before the Conference ever occurred. In fact, the Ministry learned the case count had already gone from 41 to 56 before Charis was labelled an outbreak site, with the majority of new cases not traceable to the Ministry. This is not surprising since 20,000 to 50,000 campers and tourists are in this county every summer weekend.
Fourth, testing for COVID-19 in Teller County rose 500% after the conference. The Commissioners rightly point out that this resulted in a larger case count but fail to mention that the Ministry actually hosted the County’s testing trailer on its property on two occasions after the conference. Logically, Ministry employees would be disproportionately represented in the increased case count.
Since the conference, Charis has renewed aggressive efforts to fight the virus, including restriction to essential personnel, requiring positive and symptomatic employees to quarantine, deep cleaning and health screening.
Andrew and Jamie Wommack have always sought to be good neighbors in this community and have devoted their lives to blessing others. While the Ministry is not saying no new cases were contracted at the conference, we do believe the Commissioners’ conclusion that AWM caused the recent surge is mistaken. Andrew and Jamie will continue to work as closely as possible with health officials to keep people safe, and hope that future public pronouncements can embrace a more balanced approach.
Respectfully,
Senior Leadership Team