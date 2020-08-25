Smokey the Bear turned 76 earlier this month. He may not be as familiar to our younger readers, but I bet everyone has heard his motto: “Only You Can Prevent Forest Fires.”
These days, like many of us, Smokey has taken to social media to get his message out. He’s on Twitter (@smokey_bear), Instagram (instagram.com/smokeybear) Facebook (facebook.com/smokeybear/), and YouTube (youtube.com/user/Smokeybear), and he has a website (smokeybear.com). His signature message has been updated to “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires” and “Prevent wildfires, for the love of the outdoors.”
“In 2001, Smokey’s public relations team changed his classic line to the more updated phrase, ‘Only You Can Prevent Wildfires’ and revamped the campaign to address the growing threat of devastating wildfires in suburban and urban areas ... targeting casual adult hikers, bikers and campers and those living in urban areas adjacent to forest land,” states the Associated Press.
Boy, do we know wildfires here in the Centennial State. As of this writing, there are (at least) four wildfires burning in Colorado.
Smokey’s original tagline was “Care will prevent nine out of 10 fires.” He was “born” in 1944, when the U.S. Forest Service, the National Association of State Foresters and the Ad Council collaborated to create a mascot to spread their message. While many firefighters were overseas fighting in World War II, preventing forest fires became even more important at home.
When the war came to an end, Smokey remained part of our national culture. “He is now at the center of the longest-running public service announcement campaign in U.S. history. Research shows he is known by 96% of American adults and ranks near Mickey Mouse and Santa Claus for name recognition,” according to AP.
The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control says four out of five wildfires are caused by people. “Manmade causes such as arson or plain carelessness (like smoking in forested areas or improperly extinguishing campfires) by individuals are the biggest causes of wildfires in the U.S.,” states CDFPC on its website.
In 2019, 87% of wildfires were caused by humans, states nifc.gov.
Smokey’s got some great tips to help protect your home and stop the spread of wildland fires:
1. Keep flammable objects (lawn mowers, oil or gas cans, propane tanks and wood piles) at least 30 feet away from the home at all times. Move flammables, such as lawn furniture and toys, during wildfire activity.
2. Keep roofs, gutters, decks and patios clear of leaves, pine needles or other flammables at all times.
3. Remove flammable mulch and vegetation within five feet of the home and replace with nonflammable material.
4. Remove tree or shrub branches that overhang within 10 feet of your house, roof or chimney.
5. Keep lawns watered and mowed, or if water-conserving, make sure debris is removed within 30 feet of home.
6. Trim tree limbs 10 feet above the ground (these are called ladder fuels).
7. Install 1/8-inch metal mesh screens over vents and under decks to prevent ember intrusion.
8. Go to Firewise.org or LivingWithFire.info to learn more about how to prepare your home for wildfire.
Mitigating your property can help save you home and save your life, when it comes to the spread of wildfires. Heeding the state fire ban while camping and extinguishing cigarettes (not tossing them out of a car window), are also imperative
Remember, it’s up to you.
Kids (or adults) can write to Smokey, who has his own ZIP code, at Smokey Bear, Washington, D.C. 20252.
