A Florissant resident died and another was hospitalized following a motorcycle crash on U.S. 24 in Park County Monday afternoon.
Colorado State Patrol said in a news release a 2019 Harley Davidson FLH three-wheeled motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Highway 24 when the driver, 66-year-old Dale Dillavou of Florissant, failed to negotiate a curve just before 5 p.m.
The vehicle traveled across the highway, traveled off the northern road edge, and across a field before it crashed through a fence. The driver and a 66-year-old female passenger were ejected, the release stated.
Dillavou, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital for treatment. The motorcycle's passenger, who was also not wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. Her name is being withheld until her next-of-kin have been notified.
No other vehicles were involved.
The release said alcohol and drugs are not suspected as a contributing factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.