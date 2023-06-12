In its 26th year, Once Upon a Time in the West art show in Cripple Creek begins with a moment of reflection. Dedicated to the founder, the late Rod Little Bear Sutton, the show bears a sense of spirituality inherent to Native American culture.

“Rod was a Crow Holy Man and the butterfly was his strongest totem, also known as spirit animal,” said Jon Zimmer, the show’s co-founder.

In honor of his friend, Zimmer and the artists have subtitled the show “The Year of the Butterfly” to include works from Sutton’s collection, the leathers and family buffalo skull with a butterfly on the forehead.

“We’ll have one of his ‘Little People,’ as well, but not for sale,” Zimmer said. “It’s a connection; I think about him just about every day. He was such a special person.”

While Sutton died last year, he “reappeared” as a swallowtail butterfly in the lower parking lot of the Heritage Center, Zimmer said. “He simply ‘flutters’ by as we set up the show he so dearly loved. I have no doubt Little Bear is checking on us.”

To honor the title, Zimmer included butterflies in two of his works for the show, the watercolor “Good Morning, Little Bear,” and, in pencil, a Native American child with a wistful look.

After two years of absence, Matt Atkinson will be among the artists and will include prints of his pencil/chalk “Merciful Release,” which he drew on printed vintage paper. The work, of two ravens and a skull, reflects Atkinson’s connection to his Native American heritage.

“The raven is a mystical connection to the Great Spirit,” Zimmer said. “To me, the skull represents a return to Earth.”

Atkinson creates realistic scenes of the American West and tells stories of once upon a time on the land. His works are vibrant and speak of western vitality, in the present as well as the past. In his works, Atkinson uses brushes and paints that he inherited from his grandmother, according to his website.

Along with Zimmer and Atkinson, Vera Egbert, Sofia Balas, Ken Keegan, Tim Penland and Michelle Rozell will show their works.

Distinguished by the Native American Blessing and Smudge Ceremony the evening before the opening, Zimmer will include a story he heard as a child from his grandmother.

“One Wolf is evil. It is angry, envious, jealous, sorrowful, greedy, arrogant, full of self-pity and resentment. It lies and cheats. It is egotistical,” Zimmer reads from the Blessing. “The other wolf is good. It is joyful and at peace. It is full of love and hope. It is serene, humble, and kind. It is compassionate.”

Upon hearing the story, the child Zimmer asks his grandmother which wolf won.

“The one you feed, my child – the one you feed.”