CRIPPLE CREEK • A tribute to its founder, the 25th annual Once Upon a Time in the West is vibrant with memories of Rod “Little Bear” Sutton.
For Jon Zimmer, the art show that begins Friday, June 24 carries a sense of spiritual farewell to his friend and mentor who died of complications of leukemia in February.
“He was a holy man,” Zimmer said. “He gave me my name ‘Walks Alone with Many Friends.’”
An artist with reverence for the West, Sutton was inspired by his Native American heritage, a mixture of the Lakota, Crow and Delaware tribes. Prolific in his artistry, Sutton created jewelry, bronze sculptures, wood carvings, drawings and paintings.
Sutton’s works, along with those of other artists, photographers and jewelers, are enhanced by the venue, the Cripple Creek Heritage Center, a gallery of nature with the Sangre de Cristo mountains part of the visual experience.
“Rod’s vision to do this show in 1996 was to encourage artists to show their work, that they would have a venue,” Zimmer said. “The show would be a bridge to the business of art.”
For the silver anniversary, Zimmer has prepared an exhibit of Sutton’s artistry, including five of his “Little People” series, each with a story, a Native American legend. “Rod sculpted the faces, used wigs for the hair and fabric for the suit and a 50-pound rock for the base,” Zimmer said. “The ‘Little People’ truly have spirit.”
In addition to Sutton’s works, his collections reflect a passion for the artistic tradition of Native Americans, expressed in rugs, basketry, paintings and pottery. “The pottery he collected is exquisite, some hand-carved on the entire top and all the way underneath,” Zimmer said. “They’re beautiful, gorgeous.”
Sutton’s collections, too, are available for sale, with authorization from his wife, Rita, and brother, Dan.
Zimmer has been alongside his friend since the show’s beginning and his own creativity reflects Sutton’s inspiration in his pottery, jewelry, bronze sculptures, drawings and paintings.
Once Upon a Time in the West begins with an artists’ reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 24. In addition to Zimmer, the artists include Sofia Balas, Dixie Clare, Vera Egbert, Michelle Rozell and guest artist Charles Frizzell. At 6 p.m., Zimmer and the artists will pay tribute to the late Judy Cheyney and Jim Bennett, artist and volunteer/photographer, respectively.
The show is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 25 through July 4 at the heritage center.
“We just felt we needed to do this,” Zimmer said. “It will be a very eclectic show.”