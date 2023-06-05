Through hurricanes, floods, wildfires and snowstorms, Dean ONale spent the last 43 years ready to jump at a moment’s notice.

Deputy chief for the past three years for Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District, O’Nale is hanging it up at the end of this month.

Two years before joining NETCO, O’Nale was chief of the Cripple Creek Fire Department.

Acknowledging that leaving Cripple Creek was difficult, he was lured to Woodland Park by the opportunity to direct operations and training.

“Most fire chiefs will tell you that if they could end their career doing operations and training, it’s a promotion,” he said. “I love it, absolutely love it.”

In the past five years in Teller County, O’Nale successfully applied for $250,000 in grants, funds split between the two fire departments.

“We’re currently waiting to hear from the federal government about a $1.4 million grant to replace our ladder truck and build the only regional fire-training facility in a three-county area,” he said.

O’Nale credits NETCO Chief Tyler Lambert and Commissioner Erik Stone for pitching the idea to Colorado Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper.

If awarded the grant, the facility will be built behind the station in Woodland Park.

“This could affect up to 500 first responders, fire, EMS, across three counties and 20 different agencies,” he said. “We’re hoping to hear some good news in September.”

Under O’Nale’s direction, NETCO initiated national level classes through Texas A&M Engineering Extension, in conjunction with Teller County Public Health & Environment. One of the classes deals with bomb threats.

In the past year, NETCO created the drone program with thermal capabilities used for spotting fires.

“We’ve assisted the sheriff’s office a couple of times looking for folks in the dark,” he said.

O’Nale began his career at the age of 17 as a volunteer for the fire department in Little Rock, Ark.

“I originally intended to be a history teacher and was going to school for that,” he said. “But I got the bug for EMS.”

Firefighter, emergency medical technician and paramedic for the past 25 years, O’Nale served the fire department in Oldsmar, Fla., for six years as chief.

“In Florida, we did everything related to storms that you can imagine, hurricanes, tropical storms, floods, and wildland fires,” he said. “We had a lot of fires but nothin’ compared to coming out here to Colorado.”

But even with experience and practice, O’Nale recalls sweating out Hurricane Irma in 2017.

“That was the one that got us kinda nervous,” he said. “There were a couple of times we had to evacuate the whole city because of the potential for flood. It never happened, fortunately.”

Winding down his career, emergencies keep happening, probably right up to the last minute.

“Hmmm, May of 2023 in Teller County, we got 16 inches of really wet snow and had a lot of power lines down.”

At the end of this month, O’Nale and his wife Michelle are moving on to Georgia.

“My next job is whatever list my wife gives me to do,” he said. “But I’m still going to teach.”

Contract instructor for the National Fire Academy, O’Nale teaches the Executive and Leadership Development Program across the county.

As a result, O’Nale plans to ease into retirement.

“My wife and I love to travel; we have two daughters and a new granddaughter,” he said. “The last three years working for Chief Lambert and the crews here, it’s been awesome.”