Gov. Jared Polis stopped in Cripple Creek Sept. 29 as part of his statewide Powering the Comeback Tour. The visit came 18 months after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the economy in Teller County has not recovered and the vaccination rate for eligible residents is just 53.5%.
“We’d like to thank you for your leadership during a tough time,” said Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams. “This has been a tough pandemic; thank you for allowing us to exercise local leadership.”
Williams was referring to the state’s approval of the board of commissioners’ successful application to reopen Cripple Creek’s casinos by June 15, 2020, while not requiring the county to impose mask mandates.
Speaking in the parking lot of the Centennial Building, Williams expressed gratitude for the governor’s attention to the county. “It’s been 20 years since we’ve had a Colorado governor visit up here,” Williams said.
While preparing for the governor’s arrival, Williams requested that officials refrain from talking about politics. “This is about relationship building and our economic recovery,” he said.
Officials represented the cities of Cripple Creek, Victor and Woodland Park, the county, public health, law enforcement and the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce. In addition, State Rep. Mark Baisley, a Republican from Colorado’s 39th District, and Clay Brown, regional director of the Department of Local Affairs, were there.
County Commissioner Erik Stone began the discussion by highlighting the local labor shortage. “We have a significant number of good-paying jobs, probably up to $50,000 or $75,000 a year,” he said. “We have literally hundreds of jobs that aren’t being filled.”
Employers hoped that once the federal unemployment benefits ran out Sept. 6, there would be a flood of applicants, Stone said. But that hasn’t been the case.
The governor questioned the connection between jobs and housing.
“Workforce housing is a major problem up here, and that ties into our inability to expand our infrastructure,” said Ray White, Cripple Creek’s city administrator. “I think our community has been hit harder percentage-wise than any other community.”
For instance, 60% of the city’s revenue comes from gaming, White said, adding that, when the casinos closed for three months due to COVID precautions, the city lost 45% of its revenue from device fees. “On top of that we lost 44% in state tax revenue,” White said.
The issues are likely to escalate when the new hotel opens, a project of Bronco Billy’s Casino, White said. “They are scheduling to bring in 300 workers and there’s no housing, in addition to the fact that you can’t find the bodies to work,” he said.
And the cost of childcare is outrageous, said Deb Miller, chair-elect of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center board and president of the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.
Miller agreed with Stone that the halt to unemployment payments has not helped the labor market. “But with the child tax credit and a little extra benefit with TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families), and food stamps, people are adjusting,” she said. “People are deciding that one of the parents can stay home because of the cost of childcare.”
When Colorado’s universal pre-school begins in 2023 that could help, Polis said. “For a lot of folks, that might mean a return to the workforce,” he added.
While the city of Cripple Creek recently agreed to waive tap fees for water and sewer along with some infrastructure costs to residential developers, the city of Woodland Park has not.
“Affordable housing is very rapidly starting to come into our political consciousness,” said Michael Lawson, Woodland Park city manager. “We’ve had a lot of turnover in our council and we are kind of pivoting to realizing we have a problem here.”
With an influx of tourists who stay in short-term rentals, thus removing that housing optiong for residents, along with an expansion of Charis Bible College, there continues to be a housing shortage, Lawson said.
Woodland Park is chiefly a conservative community whose residents are not open to the idea of affordable housing through the government, said Mayor Pro tem Hilary LaBarre. “So, we have to figure out how we help people but also satisfy our constituents. We’re in a tough spot.”
Polis followed with a question about the county’s vaccination rate.
“We have a diverse population and strong anti-vaxxers,” replied Martha Hubbard, the county’s interim director of public health. “That’s a hurdle but we’re trying to climb above it.”
The governor added that Colorado has the sixth lowest COVID rate in the country. “It’s not rocket science because we have a higher vaccination rate,” he said. “Unfortunately, Teller County doesn’t. The state’s rate is that 77% of adults are fully vaccinated.”
However, Hubbard added, 70% of the county’s older population is fully vaccinated. “But it’s the under-50 residents who aren’t getting vaccinated.”
The county provided a picnic lunch on tables in the parking lot before taking the governor on a tour of the Aspen Mine Center and the Wildwood Casino.