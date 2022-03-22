An array of dream catchers reflects hope and a child’s sense of accomplishment. Crafted by Alea Francis, 16, the dream catchers are a link to solace, and a place of her own.
The dream catchers she makes are small hoops covered with yarn, with an interior mesh of string or yarn, decorated with colorful feathers, ribbons, buttons and beads. Originally made by Native Americans in North America, the craft items are “believed to give their owner good dreams,” states the Oxford English Dictionary.
With money earned from the sale of her dream catchers, Alea has her eye on buying a what her family calls a “she-shed,” or what some teenagers would view as a locked door on the bedroom.
“Having a place to go to reach center is vitally important for people with autism,” said Karen Francis, Alea’s mother.
In addition to being diagnosed with autism and intellectual deficiencies, Alea has suffered the effects of strokes, epilepsy, depression and heart surgery. Over the years, Alea has had four surgeries on her stomach and spent months in the hospital.
For Alea, the crafts are a pathway to achieving a sense of independence while at the same time fulfilling a goal of earning $1,000 and starting her own business, “ALL KIDS SMILE,” with a mission to make every kid smile.
“The crafts take her out of her comfort zone,” said Raina Larson, a certified teacher who comes to the Francis home for Alea’s education. “This is a team effort; she picks out the materials, puts them together and chooses the right colors for each dream catcher.”
To increase her fundraising opportunities, Alea also makes jewelry and plans to hold a bake sale. Along with reaching out as a new marketer, Alea is hoping to meet friends with similar interests, Larson said. “She (Alea) likes to dance and jump,” Larson added.
Throughout a discussion with a Courier reporter, Alea smiles and looks happy to be talking about her dream catchers and her goals.
Karen and Rick Francis found Alea in the neonatal intensive care unit in a hospital in Pueblo, where she was born in a hotel room 16 years ago. The baby’s mother was addicted to drugs and had abandoned the infant.
The Francises have been married for 45 years, have three biological children and four adopted, including Alea and Aurora, a special-needs baby who died at the age of 5.
For more information about Alea, see her Facebook page titled: “Prayers for Alea.”
To inquire about buying a dream catcher for $5 apiece, email Karenlovesyellow@gmail.com.