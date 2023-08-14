A three-day festival signals the rise of Woodland Park as a destination rather than a pass-through place. Presented next month by White Owl Productions, “A Cowboy’s Legacy: In the Shadow of Pikes Peak” honors the city’s Western heritage.

The event begins with an informal jam session Friday night, Sept. 22, at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. Along with the professional musicians, the residents are invited to bring their banjos, guitars, fiddles, and other instruments and join the jam on stage around the proverbial “campfire.”

The acoustic jam is from 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday is the big day that begins at noon and concludes sometime in the evening.

The festival is on the grounds of the cultural center where food trucks, even a coffee truck, join musicians who perform throughout the day in the Pavilion. To lend a touch of the Irish, Mickie Richardson’s Mountain Eire Celtic Dancers will dance and host workshops on Irish clogging.

“We’ll have the wandering troubadour, Dana Rodenbaugh, walking around playing his banjo and harmonica,” Hatton said. “He is a character.”

To keep history and tradition in the spotlight, volunteers with the Ute Pass Historical Society will host tours of History Park.

Retired U.S. Navy Intelligence Officer and musician. Bart Mitchum will perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 23.

“He is a judge, Top Gun instructor, lawyer, minister, humorist and folklorist who builds guitars from cigar boxes,” Hatton said. “The man is incredible.”

Along with Mitcham, the concert includes Jack Blease, Many Strings/The Messerlys, Ernie Martinez, Lonnie Joe Hannah, Patty Jo Clayton, and A Cowboy’s Legacy band, with Donna and Tom Hatton, Dan Park and Evie Hatton Gutierrez.

In a special appearance, Melody Klema, master of ceremonies and event manager of the cultural center, will perform her routine as a stand-up comic. A color guard ceremony and a Lakota Sioux Medicine Woman, with the Hattons, introduce the festival.

Admission for the concert is $10 at the door. There is no admission charge for children 12 and under.

Along with the concert, the festival features Hero Wardogs from the War Dog Memorial with founders Ruby and Wade Ridpath.

The festival concludes Sunday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. with gospel church, officiated by Donna Hatton, an ordained minister, and Blease, with Trail Boss Ministries.

“Woodland Park needs this festival as a support for the community,” Donna Hatton said.

For information, call Hatton at (719) 640-8721.