Author Marjie Porter will meet visitors and sign copies of her new book, “Ties in Time,” Saturday afternoon at the Old Homestead House Museum in Cripple Creek.
From 2 to 5 p.m., Porter will have copies her book available for purchase and will be signing books in the Entertainment room. Light refreshment will be provided for those attending the book signing.
“Ties in Time” tells the story of three young sisters separated after their mother’s death. Ten years later, three women are reunited with ties in life that are sometimes broken but never forgotten. It’s the story of three sisters reunited in Cripple Creek during the boom and bust days of the 1800s to the 1900s.
Porter writes what she lives, with a little embellishment for flair. She married a fifth-generation rancher and began a ranching lifestyle in the West. Life’s trails have led them from Colorado to the high deserts of Nevada and across the country to the rolling hills of Pennsylvania.
Porter is most often at home with her husband in Colorado, their place surrounded by mountains with the company of horses, cats, wild critters, and a small Yorkshire terrier to watch over it all. Not far away are their four kids, nine grandchildren, one great-grandson and one on the way.
In the midst of the mountains, Porter finds inspiration in the love and experiences she lives to write stories of men and women who settled the country. She believes whether riding, sitting by a campfire or looking across a mist-covered mountain, if you listen, you can hear the Old West spirit echoing across the land.