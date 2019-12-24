The recent arrival of Manitou and Pikes Peak Railway engine No. 15 in Woodland Park has raised a few questions, so how about it?
I know this red “monster” early well. I spent some time 20 years ago, driving it up to the summit of Pikes Peak. I usually spent my time as the conductor on it. The conductor, by the way, is the one who did the talking during the trip up the mountain.
No. 15 was built in 1963 in Switzerland by the Swiss Locomotive and Machine Works for the company Brown Bovary. It and another, No. 14, were the first “modern” power on Pikes Peak since World War II. The train carried 80 passengers.
These railway cars were the first to have their two engines under the floor. Originally. the engines were built with air-cooled diesel engines, but the tests with No. 14, which arrived first, showed that construction did not work well. The Colorado air was not enough to cool them above 10,000 feet.
Before it could leave Switzerland, No. 15 had liquid cooling added, including big radiators on the roof. It still has a few of the original system’s ducts, hidden on it. Over the years it got newer and better Cummins engines. The engines ran electric generators to power the cog wheels. After all this was sorted out the railroad bought two more. These worked out so well they got even larger trains which carried 214 passengers.
The little engines, as they got to be known, have been modernized where possible, but still retain many 1960s parts. The railroad’s shops upgraded them using help from the builder’s company but time was catching up with them.
The bigger, articulated trains will be modified to the new track system, but these engines will not. The new trains will carry even more people to Pikes Peak’s new summit house, now under construction.
I think this cog railway car, No. 15, will attract much attention in its new home in Woodland Park’s Woodland Station — not only from people passing through town, but I bet you can see it from up on the summit!
Let’s also hope that it is well taken care of. The old steam engine sitting down in Manitou has required a bit of care over the years. It survived a tornado back in the 70s.
The ghosts of Midland trains which come right next to No. 15 hopefully do not mind their Swiss cousin. After all, it has been traveling up Pikes Peak for over 50 years.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.