I just returned from a visit to the United Kingdom. I enjoy visiting Wales in particular. I am fascinated by the old slate and coal mine villages. That goes along with my fascination with our old mining camps, but there is something new. This thing I saw this visit bothers me, and maybe you too. No, not satellite dishes!

I have made this trip several times over the last few decades and what I noticed this time I really noticed. Now, since COVID hit us lots of strange things happened, but I do not think this was from that. I like to find a spot overlooking these little villages. In the past I had to change my angles of view due to electric generating wind mills. Some of these villages get their electricity that way, but usually they are up out of the way on a hill. In a number of places they are even out at sea. This time I saw a number of the nice old slate roofed cottages had solar panels. It really stands out in this idillic atmosphere. As you probably know, they want to find the sunniest spots for these panels. Right where they are most obvious. Slate roofs are dull gray, but a solar panel is black and shiny, with chrome edges sometimes.

I did see places where they were on barns, even rows of them on hillsides. It was the ones in the picturesque villages that were most disturbing. I suppose they are coming here too. Imagine the view of Victor you get common off the Phantom Canyon road. Now sprinkle in a dozen or so solar panels on the roofs. As Cripple Creek has changes, thanks to gambling, a solar panel or two is not out of place. A place like Divide or Florissant does not glitter with solar panels, yet. I suppose it will.

No, I can not say I saw a thatched roof with a solar panel. I think maybe it is a bit rough to anchor it down.

