The saga of the old wooden railroad car at Midland Depot in Divide is a history lesson. Built in 1898, the boxcar eventually became part of the Midland Terminal Railway and passed very near where it sits today.
Until the railroad made its last run in 1949, the boxcar had a pretty good run and was destined to be a significant historical artifact.
The saga resumes with the car’s rescue by the Shoemaker family in Divide to be useful for storing tack, leather and seeds, for instance.
In 2015, Candy Shoemaker sold the ranch and donated the car to Teller Historical and Environmental, a nonprofit organization charged with restoring the depot.
“Of course, the cost of moving the car was the prohibitive factor,” said Dave Martinek, founding member of the coalition. “So the car just sat there.”
As the years piled up, the new ranch owner, Steve Ellsworth, found someone to take the car, figuring the coalition didn’t want the historic piece.
Galvanized by the thought of relinquishing the donation, Martinek used desperation to get things done. “We were back on track but still had the problem of money,” he said. “And had it deteriorated so much that it couldn’t be moved?”
In the effort to find the answer, Martinek and Chuck Severance, architect and owner of CRS Architecture, brought their shovels, started digging and figured the car could be moved to the depot. But they hit a snag with a $6,000 quote to move the car. As a result, coalition member Jane Lass got the ball rolling, or rather, the 12,080-pound car moving, thanks to her husband.
“Dick Lass went out with his frontloader and Candy Shoemaker came out with a backhoe and they dug around the car just to get it ready to move,” Martinek said.
From there, the operation was a group effort. “Dick Lass organized it all and Jay Baker, who owns Teller County Waste, paid for it all,” Martinek said.
The operation included David Schoenberger of Dave’s Crane and Ryan Middleton of Mule Creek Gravel Pit, along with Martinek, Lass, Mel McFarland, Shoemaker, Ellsworth, Baker and the Teller County Sheriff’s Office.
A sheriff’s deputy lead the operation out of the ranch on CR 5, across U.S. 24 to the gravel road off North Colorado 67 to the depot. “I told Ryan, the driver exactly where I wanted it and he backed it in right in exactly where I wanted it, “ Martinek said. “It was pretty narrow in places.”
For now, the boxcar is a reminder of times gone by. “Eventually we’re going to try to restore it,” Martinek said.