In the aftermath of the 403 and Rampart fires, Teller County officials are passionate about mitigation education.

“If you mitigate your property, you’re golden,” said Dean O’Nale, deputy chief for Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District.

O’Nale and Sheriff’s Lt. Renee Bunting offered mitigation tips and answered questions in a community engagement session last week hosted by Woodland Park Police Chief Chris Deisler.

O’Nale’s tips include cleaning gutters and cutting tree limbs to provide defensible space.

“You can do so much in the first 30 feet from your house that really helps,” he said.

Some in the audience asked what could be done about scofflaw neighbors who don’t mitigate and, thus, present potential danger to the neighborhood.

“I wish I could tell you I had enforcement capability, but I don’t,” O’Nale said.

O’Nale suggested using education and peer pressure. “And that whole concept of ‘hey, we’re all in this wildland fire thing together.’’’

To a question about standing dead trees, O’Nale replied that the trees help with erosion issues.

“We are not concerned about aspens – but pine, absolutely,” he said.

In the effort to help homeowners mitigate their properties, each fire department in the county has use of a chipper on a weekly rotating basis.

“You can bring your piles to the roadside – there’s no limit – and we’ll chip that up for you,” O’Nale said.

For people physically unable to gather the piles, O’Nale suggested that neighbors call NETCO at (719) 687-1866.

In the changeover from Nixle to Peak Alerts, to be notified of emergencies in their area, people must sign up for the alerts, Bunting said. “If you did not get notification, you were not signed up, did not have your pagers on, or were not in the area of emergency.”

However, there are some people in the county who do not have Internet, don’t want the connection, O’Nale said.

“We can’t do anything about that; a lot of this is personal responsibility,” he added.

Bunting agreed, giving tips for those who face evacuation due to an emergency.

“You have to take care of yourself for three days,” she said.

For potential emergencies, the sheriff’s office distributes “Evacuated,” doorknob signs, to alert sheriff’s deputies. “On the back, it says where you are evacuated to,” she said.

Nonetheless, sheriff’s deputies were going to homes and rescuing animals during the 403 fire.

“The deputies were taking animals out and putting them in their own vehicles,” Bunting said.

For further information, Bunting announced that the county and fire departments are hosting Emergency Preparedness Day July 15 at Summit Elementary School in Divide.

The event will have flyers and booklets available about mitigation and alerts.

“Because fire season is all year long,” she said. “With those two fires – snap – just like that, you gotta get on it, gotta get on.”

Deisler is a fan. “This is an amazing set of folks,” he said.

For homeowners who need tips on mitigation, Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District hosts the annual Firewise seminar from 9 a.m. to noon May 20 at the station at 1010 Evergreen Heights Drive in Woodland Park.