A labor shortage in the public works department is predicted to affect road maintenance including snow plowing in Teller County in the coming months. In a report to the county commissioners Oct. 28, Fred Clifford and Brad Shaw, public works director and operations supervisor, respectively, urged patience.
“We’re starting out with a little bit of a challenge, but that being said, we have 11 new employees in the facilities and transportation departments,” Clifford said. “Our crews are probably among the most dedicated people I know.”
Shaw added that the crews have no set hours and often work up to 16 hours a shift. “We have filled five positions for the road-and-bridge crews,” he said. “They are still very green, so we have to get them up to speed but we will get it done.”
Nonetheless, the crews are still short five employees. “But we’ll be adding more, hopefully. Of course, everybody knows about the national shortage of labor,” Shaw said.
During storms, the crews provide 24-hour coverage, with 19 routes during the day and four at night. “I will be on one of those routes, also,” Shaw said, adding that priorities are clearing the arterial roads and bus routes. “During white-out conditions and blizzards, the plows may not be able to operate. When it is safe, operations will resume.”
Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams offered a reminder. “Our snowplow drivers, your people, our people, get to drive on unplowed roads to get your roads plowed,” he said.
Commissioner Erik Stone added, “It’s important to know that you guys take great risks for us,” he said. “I view you as first responders.”
Along with the shortage, Shaw said the department faces pending retirements of longtime employees.
As another word of caution about expectations, Commissioner Bob Campbell added, “Our drivers are out there 24 hours after the snow ends.”
In other business, Teller County Clerk and Recorder Krystal Brown reported that her office mailed 18,273 ballots to registered voters and, as of, Oct. 28, had received 3,209 back; of those, 2,905 were retrieved from one of three ballot dropboxes and 304 were mailed, she said.