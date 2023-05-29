A gathering of first responders last week highlighted the critical role of emergency services in Teller County.

Hosted by Tim Dienst, executive director of Ute Pass Regional Ambulance\Health Service District, the event was a celebration of partnerships during Emergency Services Week.

The responders included paramedics and emergency medical technicians, some representing Community Paramedicine, the Mental Health Assessment Program, under the direction of James McLaughlin.

Firefighters with Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District rode up in a fire engine to offer participants an inside peek at 21st century firefighting technology, courtesy of paramedic\firefighter Eddie DiMarco.

Offering support for the first responders were Jeremy DeWall, M.D., EMS physician for UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and medical director for NETCO and the health service district.

As well, Commissioners Bob Campbell, Erik Stone and Dan Williams, along with Sheriff Jason Mikesell, represented Teller County. “Our goal is to foster these relationships,” Mikesell said.

In part, the responders wanted to personally highlight the leadership of State Sen. Mark Baisley, who helped steer SB 225 through the state legislature. The bill establishes a five-year sustainability task force to look at current issues that include promoting financial sustainability and addressing workforce recruiting and retention issues.

Baisley is chair of the task force which includes DeWall and Dienst, chair of the State Emergency Medical and Trauma Services Council. State Rep. Stephanie Luck accompanied Baisley to the event.