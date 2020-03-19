As officials in Teller County and Woodland Park continue to inform the public of ongoing developments related to the COVID-19, a release from Jacque Revello, director of Teller County Public Health and Environment, offers a measure of good news.
As of 5 p.m. March 18, public health had not been notified of any positive cases of COVID-19 in Teller County.
“Please remember, this is a constantly evolving situation. Recommendations are current as of the time of this communication, but could change throughout the day,” Revello writes in a news release.
During the two-week mandatory quarantine in Teller County, in line with the rest of the nation, with casinos, restaurants and many businesses closed, up-to-date information is available at co.teller.co.us.
In a partnership with UCHealth and the Pikes Peak Medical Task Force, public health opened a specimen-collection site March 18 in Woodland Park. The site is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Woodland Park Middle School.
In the meantime, Revello and her staff urge residents to protect themselves and others. “If you have symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath), don’t wait for a test or positive test results to self-isolate,” she writes in an email. “People who are not at high-risk may not need to be tested. If you have a medical emergency, call 911 and tell the dispatcher your symptoms.”
Information about the virus in Colorado is available on the Colorado Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 website, covid19.colorado.gov.