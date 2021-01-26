CRIPPLE CREEK • COVID-19 cases in the city are trending in the right direction — down.
“We’re trending in the right direction but we’re not that close” to the next level down, yellow, said Finance Director Paul Harris at the Jan. 20 Cripple Creek City Council meeting. “At least we didn’t have a spike after Christmas and New Year’s so we’re not following national trends.”
To date, Teller County has 1,126 confirmed cases and, unfortunately, one more recent death brings total COVID-related deaths in the county to 12, Harris said. He added that 940 doses of the vaccine have been administered, mostly to first responders and healthcare workers.
As of last week, there were nine active outbreaks in Teller County. Most are in Woodland Park or unincorporated areas of the county. The exceptions are at the Cripple Creek Volunteer Fire Department and the Cripple Creek-Victor Gold Mine.
An outbreak is defined by the county as a minimum of two cases reported at a single facility or event over two weeks. An outbreak is resolved when there have been no new cases for 28 days.
Interim City Administrator Ray White reported that the city is still working on returning various city departments to service. Transit is offering service 12 hours per day.
“We’re getting two new 30-foot buses this spring,” he said. “These are fully funded through grants but we’re required to retire two older buses so the number of shuttles will still be the same.”
Limited Parks and Recreation programs were set to begin Jan. 25 and heritage tourism is set to start up soon, he said.
“Depending on COVID-19 trends, the city clerk’s office will open on Feb. 1,” White said.
During public comment, Annie Durham, founder and chair of the Veterans Rally Citizen Alliance read a statement about, among other things, a petition the group left at various businesses throughout the county to passively gather signatures.
“We have gathered a total 923 signatures — 620 of those signatures are from Teller County residents. Of those signatures, 121 are from Victor residents and 163 are from Cripple Creek residents,” she read. “… These numbers certainly do not reflect the totality of those who support the rally in our community.”
Group representatives were scheduled to meet with Councilwoman Meghan Rozell on Oct. 20 but that meeting was canceled by COVID-19. Instead, Rozell and Durham met for two hours on Oct. 31, during which Durham presented 70 pages of testimonials and other materials.
“Upon meeting, one of the first things she (Rozell) advised me was that there would be no statement from council supporting the rally, as it posed a ‘liability.’ Let me remind Council that, for 27 years, it voted to sponsor, not run, the Veterans Rally,” she stated. “Some of you were on those previous councils and not once indicated that being a sponsor of the rally posed any kind of ‘liability.’”
Durham said the issue isn’t about money. Pro Promotions and its owner Jim Wear is prepared to seek alternative funding. The issue, she said, is the vilification of rally supporters.
“Unless we can all come to the table with the sincere intent of finding common ground, we will lose the rally,” she said. “This loss will be the legacy of this community, and thus, this council.”
As this was an information item, no council members commented.
In other business, the council approved the following:
A water trade with Deer Mountain Ranch Conservation District;
The first reading of an ordinance to rezone city lots owned by Robert Regester from C-1 industrial to R-2 limited residential;
Designating the Bronco Billy’s Hotel and Casino Redevelopment Project a Project of Special Merit. City Attorney Erin Smith will create resolutions to approve a height variance and adding a year to the project completion date. These resolutions will be presented on Feb. 3.