102120-news-voting 01.JPG (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

As a sanitary precaution, election judge Karin Bugatti puts fresh plastic wrap over voting machines between voters at the Woodland Park Library in Woodland Park on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

 JERILEE BENNETT/THE GAZETTE

By Courier staff report

The Teller County Clerk and Recorder last week released official county results for the Nov. 3 election.

For a full list including ballot issue and judge retention results, visit the Teller County Clerk and Recorder website at bit.ly/39ccK1L.

President

Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris, 5,278 (national winner)

Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence, 11,241

U.S. Senator

John W. Hickenlooper, 5,039 (state winner)

Cory Gardner, 11,307

U.S. House of Representatives, 5th District

Doug Lamborn, 11,147 (state winner)

Jillian Freeland, 4,690

State Representative

Mark Baisley, 11,148 (state winner)

Ian Chapman, 4,638

District Attorney, 4th Judicial district

Michael Allen, 12,905 (winner)

County Commissioner District 1

Dan Williams, 12,776 (unopposed)

County Commissioner District 3

Erik Stone, 12,483 (unopposed)

City Council of

Woodland Park

Stephanie Alfieri, 2,177 (winner)

Don Dezellem, 618

Catherine Nakai, 1,975

Tags

Load comments