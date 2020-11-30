By Courier staff report
The Teller County Clerk and Recorder last week released official county results for the Nov. 3 election.
For a full list including ballot issue and judge retention results, visit the Teller County Clerk and Recorder website at bit.ly/39ccK1L.
President
Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris, 5,278 (national winner)
Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence, 11,241
U.S. Senator
John W. Hickenlooper, 5,039 (state winner)
Cory Gardner, 11,307
U.S. House of Representatives, 5th District
Doug Lamborn, 11,147 (state winner)
Jillian Freeland, 4,690
State Representative
Mark Baisley, 11,148 (state winner)
Ian Chapman, 4,638
District Attorney, 4th Judicial district
Michael Allen, 12,905 (winner)
County Commissioner District 1
Dan Williams, 12,776 (unopposed)
County Commissioner District 3
Erik Stone, 12,483 (unopposed)
City Council of
Woodland Park
Stephanie Alfieri, 2,177 (winner)
Don Dezellem, 618
Catherine Nakai, 1,975