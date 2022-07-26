With a gap in hospice/palliative care services, Compassus has stepped in to help clients in Teller County. Earlier this year, the program was named Compassus Program of Distinction for its outstanding performance in 2021 in the Pikes Peak Region.
According to a Compassus news release, the Pikes Peak program outperformed its peers in six Pillars of Success categories, including regulatory compliance, culture, quality care, service excellence, expanding access to service and fiscal responsibility.
The Brentwood, Tenn.-based company provides services including hospice, home health, home infusion and palliative care, states compassus.com.
“For people who want to die in their homes, we do everything we can to support that, to get them prepared and take away some of the fear of the unknown,” said Michael Griffin, executive director of clinical operations for Compassus in the Pikes Peak Region.
“Some people want to live in their homes up until the last two weeks and then they want to move. And that’s fine.”
Compassus has contracts with up to 20 facilities for end-of-life care if the patient wants to move out of the home. “It depends upon where they want to go,” Griffin said.
Compassus offers grief support with a bereavement coordinator, Christine Ahlen. “She is a beautiful person,” Griffin said. “She does in-person one-to-one calls or can set up a conference on Zoom.”
In addition, Ahlen can offer grief support in a coffee shop or other place of the client’s choice. “We work outside-the-box to meet people where they are,” Griffin said.
In Teller County, the Compasus staff offers services from the county line at Crystola through Divide.
A national company with up to 7,000 employees, Compassus services clients in El Paso, Teller, Pueblo, Douglas and Fremont counties.
For information, call 719-223-4621 or visit compassus.com.