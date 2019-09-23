The Woodland Park Wind Symphony celebrates the fall season with a concert that offers an international touch. Along with the symphony, the performance features the Melchiorshausen Wind Band from Germany.
The German band is a client of AdvantEdge Tours, which organizes tours for musical groups who perform in venues around the world. The owner, Wayne Manzanares, happens to be a friend of Craig Harms, founder and director of the Wind Symphony.
A phone call between the two launched the joint concert, to be held on Sunday, Oct. 6 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center.
Because the cultural center needs to update its lighting and sound systems, the concert is a fundraiser to help the City of Woodland Park fund the renovations. Admission for adults and students is $10 and $5, respectively. Tickets will be sold at the door.
The concert is preceded by a “Meet the Musicians” reception at 6 p.m., with entertainment by the Swing Factory Big Band. To ease conversation with the members of Melchoirshausen, there will be a translator on hand. The concert begins at 7.
In addition to AdvantEdge Tours, concert sponsors include the Woodland Park Wind Symphony, the Swing Factory, Woodland Music Series, Mountain Arts Council, Woodland Park Arts Alliance and BierWerks.