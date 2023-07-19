While hiking recently near Red Rocks Campground north of Woodland Park, I was bitten by an off-leash dog. The attack was completely unprovoked. Three off-leash dogs ran towards us while we hiked, and one of them bit my leg as it ran by.

When I confronted the dog’s owner and asked why the dogs were not on a leash, her response was that “everybody lets their dog off-leash up here”. That may be true, but it is no excuse for ignoring animal control ordinances, in this case those of Teller County. If a posted speed limit is 30 MPH but everyone drives at 100 MPH, does that make it acceptable for you to break that law as well?

Teller County’s Animal Control Ordinance includes, in part, the following provisions:

“CONTROL means any one or more of the following:

• Having a DOG on a leash, rope or other means of restraint so that the freedom of the DOG’S movement is restricted within a ten foot (10’) radius;

• Having a DOG exclusively within the private property of the OWNER, KEEPER or POSSESSOR of a DOG;

• Accompanying a DOG on public property when said DOG is at all times within ten feet (10’) of, and immediately responsive to the voice commands of, the DOG’S OWNER, KEEPER or POSSESSOR;

Any OWNER, KEEPER or POSSESSOR of a DOG commits a Class Two Misdemeanor if such DOG causes BODILY INJURY or SERIOUS BODILY INJURY to any PERSON while RUNNING AT LARGE.”

Most municipalities and many counties in Colorado have similar ordinance in effect.

I ended up spending several hours in the emergency room, but fortunately the bite was not too deep. I will be on antibiotics for seven days, had to receive a tetanus shot, will have to do wound care twice daily for the next 10 days, and had to fill out the County’s report form, all because of someone’s ignorance of or complete disregard for the law. It would have been much worse if it could not be proven that the dog was current on its vaccinations. And, this wound could still get infected, necessitating additional medical treatment.

There seems to be a common attitude among dog owners in Colorado, particularly those that hike our many trails, that letting their dogs off-leash is perfectly acceptable. It is not. We all have the right to enjoy our public lands without fear of being attacked by someone’s dog.

Please don’t get me wrong; I love dogs and have rescued many over the years. But I have always done my best to be a responsible pet owner.

Please do your part by restraining your dog, and by reporting those that do not restrain theirs to the proper authorities.