One of the most common discussions in the fitness world regarding nutrition involves how to time the ingestion of your nutrients.
Classic nutrition models developed in the past have said that the bulk of your calories, especially carbs and protein, should be ingested shortly before and shortly after workouts. What I was told when I started working out was to consume carbohydrates and some protein at least two hours before your workout and to ingest a protein shake immediately after your workout, followed by a good hearty meal with protein and carbs.
If you’re familiar with carbs and the role they play in the body, at the surface it might make sense that carbs should be timed properly to supply glycogen to the muscles for adequate strength gaining and endurance benefits for workouts. Glycogen is derived from mainly carbohydrates and used in the body for energy through glycolysis in strength training and for endurance activities like running. In short, eating carbohydrates can be a great thing if done properly.
It was not only thought that immediately eating carbohydrates post workout would replenish the muscle glycogen that may have been depleted and that because they would be used to replenish glycogen, they’re also less likely to be stored as fat. For the longest time I abided by this concept, because at the surface it makes sense. It turns out, a few different studies show that a workout with moderate volume at around 6-9 sets per muscle group will only deplete muscle glycogen stores about 36%-39%, assuming you’ve had a decent amount of carbs to eat within 24 hours. Your glycogen stores will replenish to 100% 8 to 24 hours after your workout.
So, it’s safe to say, unless you are working out multiple times a day at high intensities or using extremely high amounts of volume, it is not a crisis matter if you don’t get some carbs in 45 minutes after your workout. In fact, these studies prove that you can ingest carbs just about whenever you please throughout the day — as long as you are meeting what your macronutrient standards are, according to your physical activity goals.
With protein, the discipline of eating proper amounts throughout the day may prove to be more optimal for muscle gain, but maybe not as urgent as some may think. Studies show, after engaging in resistance training the muscles are more susceptible to synthesizing amino acids up to 24 hours after a workout. Chances are, if you’re eating anywhere from three to six meals per day, your body is still digesting the protein you ingested during these meals, assuming they had protein in them, of course. This stands especially true for meat eaters, as animal protein tends to take a little longer to digest.
So essentially, if you’ve eaten protein up to three hours prior, then chances are, the amino acids are still running through your bloodstream and will be present to help muscle growth at the moment protein synthesis occurs. In fact, new studies are showing that strength training itself stimulates protein synthesis — meaning it’s anabolic as opposed to catabolic. This means when you engage resistance training, you are stimulating muscle growth, not just muscle breakdown. This defies previous theories that stated strength training breaks muscles down and you must rely on your immediate post workout meal and protein shake protocol for muscle recovery.
Another study done by the Kinesiology Department of McMasters University concluded that muscle protein synthesis increased at around 50% at about four hours after a heavy strength training exercise, but increased even more, up to 109%, at 24 hours after the workout. To me, this means it may be advantageous to focus on what your protein intake looks like up to 24 hours after workout even more so than immediately after.
There’s something to be said about distributing your protein intakes throughout the day, as research has shown that trying to compensate for lack of eating protein in an earlier part of the day cannot be made up for by overloading later in the day. Your body only processes 30-50 grams in a meal and that’s being very generous. So, eating three meals with 30 grams of protein each would trump eating 90 grams at the end of the day.
Overall, if we are speaking in terms of gaining lean quality muscle, which we know is also beneficial for fat loss, it is best to distribute protein intake throughout the day for quality protein synthesis. The timing of ingesting carbohydrates is less important than looking at how MANY carbs you need to fulfill your goals.
Nate Wilson is a certified personal trainer through NASM and is the owner of Elite Fitness LLC. He is certified for Fitness Nutrition and is a Behavior Change Specialist. Contact Nate at 640-0668 or Natewilson0223@gmail.com.
