Opened recently by Nancy Coen in the Safeway Plaza in Woodland Park, Tree of Life Wellness Center is a one-stop shop focused on health and wellness.
Tree of Life, 1091 East U.S. 24, specializes in natural relaxation techniques such as essential oils, oxygen therapy, yoga classes, massage therapy and ionic detox foot treatment.
“With the foot detox treatment, you can actually see the toxins leaving your body,” Coen said.
Steve Hampton, a vibrational sound therapist, flew in from Seattle, Wash. to help Coen start the business, which includes treating people with the foot detox ($30). Afterward, “People feel like they’ve been restored, relaxed and able to enjoy a good night’s sleep,” he said.
Hampton offers vibrational sound baths in the yoga room, by waving a kind of wand over various size bowls ($95 hour/private session). “You are bathing in the waves of the bowls,” he said. “It’s a very relaxing tool for the body to begin to heal.”
Coen added, “We are introducing people to the power of frequency to change lives.”
In another room, Terri Harrison, a sports massage therapist, uses a natural technique for those who over-do exercise, for instance, or suffer arthritis. “If your muscles are sore, I can make them stretch one to 10 inches in less than a minute without pain,” Harrison said. “I can restore health and movement of the joints.”
Muscles gets another soothing treatment in the infra-red sauna chamber, where not only muscles but the internal organs can be soothed, Coen said.
In the fall, Coen plans to initiate meeting places for singles as well as for the area’s seniors.
For information, check TreeofLifeUS.com or call 374-6420.