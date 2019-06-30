By MICHELLE KARAS
Seventeen years ago the Naples family — Laurie, Larry and their three boys — fulfilled a dream of moving to Woodland Park.
The Naples boys were all “outside guys” and dedicated Boy Scouts. All three completed their Eagle Scout projects
“My youngest, Nick decided to build a disc golf course at the Middle School for his Eagle project, quite an undertaking for a young man. Nick was so proud of the course and he finished it two days before he left for Scout camp in Wyoming in June 2012,” said Laurie Naples.
The community at the time was “dealing with the imminent danger of the approaching Waldo Canyon fire (June 23-July 10, 2012) and personally we were dealing with a terminal diagnosis for Larry, Nick’s dad and my husband who had been battling cancer for six years,” she wrote in an email.
Laurie Naples added: “Nick didn’t think he should go to camp with the fires approaching and Larry not doing well, but we reminded him it was his last camp as a Boy Scout, because he was turning 18 that fall, and he needed to be there to help the younger Scouts,” she said.
Nick left for camp on a Sunday morning. “We hugged and kissed him, told him how proud of him we were ... and we never saw him again.”
On June 30, 2012, a Wyoming car crash claimed Nick’s life and the lives of fellow Scouts Alex Ragan and Paul Kekich, along with an adult Scout volunteer and a Florida boy in the other vehicle.
“As you can understand, this is a parent’s worst nightmare, one that never ends, no matter how many years pass,” Laurie Naples said.
Nick Naples’ legacy lives on with his disc golf course.
“He would be so happy and proud of how often people are there, having fun with their family and friends,” said his mom.
On July 5 Woodland Park will celebrate the Symphony Above the Clouds and fireworks. It’s also become a tradition for the community to gather and play disc golf and remember the boy who built the course.
“Larry decided we should do this every year on the 5th, invite the community, make some money and donate to a nonprofit organization that Nick would have supported. I lost Larry a year after Nick, and he made me promise to continue this tradition every year. So, every year we have a Disc Golf Open and every year it has grown in size as has the amount of money we’ve been able to donate over the years,” Laurie Naples said.
Over the years the event has benefited the Food Pantry in Divide, a church mission trip, and the bike club at the Middle School. This year all profits will go to the Wild Outdoor Club at the middle school.
Nick’s brother Ben designs a new commemorative disc every year. Proceeds from the disc’s sale will be donated to the club, along with donations from the Disc Golf Open.
“I believe Nick would be so happy to have so many people in the community come out every year to play outside with their family and friends,” Laurie Naples said.