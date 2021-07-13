The start of the 2021-22 Colorado High School Activities Association fall prep sports season is less than three weeks away.
According to the CHSAA website, boys’ golf can hold its first practices on Aug. 2. The first matches can be played as early as Aug. 5.
All other fall sports are set to begin on Aug. 9. Those sports include football, boys and girls’ cross country, girls’ volleyball, softball, boys’ soccer, field hockey, gymnastics, boys’ tennis, spirit and unified bowling.
The 2020-21 season was anything but normal. It was a hodge-podge of sports being played during nontraditional parts of the year. All sports played reduced seasons.
Four fall sports teams from the Pikes Peak region won state championships last calendar year. Rampart volleyball (Class 5A), Palmer Ridge volleyball (4A), The Classical Academy girls’ cross country (3A) and Manitou Springs football (2A).
Other fall teams and programs who were state runners-up last year include Palmer Ridge football (4A), Cheyenne Mountain boys’ tennis (4A), TCA football (3A), Thomas MacLaren School boys’ soccer (2A), Cheyenne Mountain boys’ cross country (4A) and TCA boys’ cross country (3A).
Spike time
The Woodland Park volleyball team will open its season Aug, 26 against the state’s top program over the last decade.
The Panthers travel to Lewis-Palmer to take on the Rangers in a non-league match.
Lewis-Palmer won four consecutive 4A state titles from 2016-19, and also two more in 2014 and 2015.
Woodland Park has had a lot of success in recent years, advancing to the 4A regionals in from 2018-20.
Back to the gridiron
The Woodland Park football team opens it season Aug. 27 at Basalt in a non-league game.
The Panthers play in a 2A Tri-Peaks League along with Manitou Springs, The Classical Academy, Lamar and La Junta.
Chad Drummond takes over as the new coach, replacing Joe Roskam, who left after 10 seasons.
Cheyenne Mountain Stampede
The Cheyenne Mountain Stampede, also known as the pre-state cross country meet, will take place Sept. 3 at Bear Creek Park/Norris Penrose Events Center.
Woodland Park competes at the 3A level.