The 4th of July will be here before you know it. Hopefully, we’re able to celebrate as a community because the coronavirus will have, by then, given us our independence to do so.
Let me paint a picture: A large group of people gather to listen to the music at Memorial Park, performed by Woodland Park’s Wind Symphony, alongside the lake where there’s a fishing contest in progress. The grass is green and a happy second-grader just won the sack race on the north end of the park. There’s a watermelon-eating contest for the teenagers near where the magician is ready to perform. The painting activities have 8 to 12-year-olds scurrying to the pavilions. Friends relax on red, white and blue blankets with beverages in hand. Purposeful shoppers walk the perimeter of the park visiting vendor booths while others are in the food court getting their favorite foods.
We have a few months before July 4 is upon us. For today, will you pledge your allegiance to the Old Fashioned 4th of July Celebration in Woodland Park?
Basically, you choose to be part of the festivities on the fourth of July by pledging your participation. This means you select a booth space and pledge to send your money in by June 1 and ... that’s it. Your pledge allows you to pick your space on the map and be ready to move forward once we get the go-ahead to have an event where people are nearly rubbing shoulders.
This year the “Celebration” is under the guidance of SOAR and the event is raising money for four nonprofits that are part of the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. All nonprofits (and corporations) have an opportunity to save money during their participation in the day’s events too. An organization can provide a few volunteers and save $10 on their booth space. They also have the option to spend 20 minutes running a planned activity during the day, and then they save $20, which brings their cost down by $30 when they do both.
Are you ready to pledge your allegiance to the Old Fashioned 4th of July in Woodland Park and reserve a booth space? Email iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or call Gayle at 719-233-9902 with your desire to do so.
Gayle Gross facilitates the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County and began the process of Collaborative Fundraising. She’s a development professional with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in communication design.