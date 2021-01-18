Elk herds roaming in Larimer County seem largely unaffected by the Cameron Peak fire after it burned 208,913 acres of land — the largest fire in Colorado history, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release announced.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife surveyed the elk population by helicopter Jan. 7 for the first time since the fire. Biologist Angelique Curtis spent seven hours aboard the flight documenting the number of cows, calves and bulls in the herd in order to create an estimate for the total population. The estimates help the agency manage the elk population and determine how many hunting licenses to give out each year, the release said.
“What we saw today is that the fire didn’t inhibit them from actually getting to their wintering ground and we saw some pretty good calf recruitment," Curtis said.
“We did see healthy animals on the ground, so the fire didn’t seem to affect them health wise.”
Curtis was able to track the herds using satellite GPS collars to help track elk movement, habitat use, reproduction, and causes of death.
But biologists and ecologists will need to study the animals further to find out the potential long term effects of the fire.
The fire's impact on the elk's habitat will also be dependent on the amount of moisture the area gets over the winter, the release noted.
“It is going to be interesting to see when they migrate back to their summer range, how that is going to affect their movement patterns and if they are going to go to the same locations as they did the previous year,” Curtis said.
