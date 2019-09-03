Three firefighters and two engineers joined the Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District last month.
Parents, wives, friends and family offered best wishes and enjoyed lunch with Chief Tyler Lambert, board members and crews to celebrate the new hires.
Each has experience in firefighting and for some, the engineer designation was a promotion.
They are:
• Andrew Maurer — Former armor officer for the U.S. Army stationed at Fort Carson, was certified as a firefighter/paramedic. As well, he is a part-time firefighter for the Broadmoor Fire Protection District.
• Dalton Lane — Former firefighter for the Cripple Creek fire department, Lane joined NETCO in 2013 and was promoted to engineer. Lane is certified as an emergency medical technician.
• Josh Summeril — Signed on in 1997 with NETCO as a volunteer, was hired as a part-time firefighter in 2001 and joined full-time in 2002. Last month, Summeril was promoted to engineer.
• Roy McMurtry — Has 29 years of experience in firefighting, in Divide, Cripple Creek and part-time with NETCO since 2011. Last week, he joined the district as a full-time firefighter.
• Don Baysinger — Started his career in 2012 with Mountain Communities Fire Protection District where he is a training officer. To pay the bills, he worked in the construction industry but decided to go for full-time as a firefighter. Baysinger, Maurer and McMurtry filled thee vacancies in the district.
In addition to driving to the scenes, pumping the engines and operating the apparatus, the engineers are also mentors to new firefighters.
Including the new hires, NETCO now has six firefighters, three engineers, three captains, a volunteer and 12 part-time paid firefighters, in addition to the chief and an executive assistant.