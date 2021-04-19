A $75,828 grant from the Coronavirus Relief Fund to Northeast Teller County Fire Protection District offers a lifeline to people who have stopped breathing.
“We saw what was going on with COVID-19 and decided to increase our response capability,” said NETCO’s deputy chief Dean O’Nale, who wrote the grant application. “Before, just one of our units was outfitted for advanced life support.”
With the grant funds, the district purchased two cardiac monitors for $32,000 each, three video laryngoscopes at $2,800 each, and one airway trainer for $1,900.
“Any time someone is not able to breathe on their own, we have the ability to do that for them,” O’Nale said. “This is just another tool we have to accomplish our medical mission.”
With the grant, three NETCO vehicles are equipped with advanced life support. “Since this all started in March of last year, between all the EMS, fire and transport agencies, we’ve all been running these calls,” O’Nale said. “The funds are specifically related to the response to the public health emergency of the coronavirus.”
The CVRF is administered by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs. Of $275 million available, as part of the national Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act – CARES, special districts such as NETCO shared $27 million.