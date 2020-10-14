The Santa-themed North Pole attraction is headed into another round in its fight with the state health department to more fully open.
El Paso County commissioners unanimously approved a variance Tuesday to allow the attraction to open its 26 rides and admit 925 people, about 25% of its capacity. Now, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will have the final say.
The North Pole's application is "meticulous and thoughtful" in its consideration of how it would keep guests safe, El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said.
The attraction was previously included in a variance application to open this year, but it had to close June 29 after the state classified it as an amusement park. It reopened again in July with four rides.
Owner Tom Haggard said the fight has centered on the attraction's classification as an amusement park, putting it in the same category as Elitch Gardens in Denver. But other smaller attractions similar to his such as the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, which operates similar rides, have been able to reopen, he said.
He said he appreciated El Paso County Public Health's help with a second variance application after he struggled to find a person at the state health department that would work with him.
"It was like trying to talk to the Wizard of Oz," he said.
Commissioner Mark Waller, chairman of the panel, said the state's allowing the Glenwood park to reopen and not the North Pole shows the state's decisions on what businesses can reopen have been unfair and arbitrary.
The county is submitting the application at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, El Paso County Public Health reports.
About 90 new cases were identified Monday, just below the high last week of more than 100 in a day, the data shows.
There is no single source of the new cases, Wheelan said. But it's likely residents are simply tired of taking all recommended precautions, known as coronavirus fatigue, she said.
The county is also seeing 123 new cases per 100,000 residents over 14 days on Tuesday, well above the two-week rate of 75 new cases per 100,000 residents needed to maintain the first level of Safer at Home rules. The first level allows larger in-person gatherings than the second and third levels of Safer at Home.
The average percentage of residents contracting the virus is also ticking up with 3.96% testing positive on average over 14 days, the county data shows. The state would like the county to maintain a positivity rate of less than 5%.
Because the county has exceeded the state's threshold for new cases per 100,000 over two weeks, it is in a two week grace period to bring the rates down.
If the rate does not drop sufficiently by Sunday, the county will enter negotiations with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to determine next steps, a statement from the department last week said.
Smaller gatherings could be required. The cap on in-person gatherings, including inside restaurants, could be lowered from 175 people to 100 and from 250 people outside to 175 with social distancing requirements.
