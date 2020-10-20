By Mary Shinn
Special from The Gazette
The Santa-themed North Pole attraction is headed into another round in its fight with the state health department to more fully open.
El Paso County commissioners unanimously approved a variance Oct. 13 to allow the attraction to open its 26 rides and admit 925 people, about 25% of its capacity. Now, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will have the final say.
The North Pole’s application is “meticulous and thoughtful” in its consideration of how it would keep guests safe, El Paso County Public Health Director Susan Wheelan said. The attraction was previously included in a variance application to open this year, but it had to close June 29 after the state classified it as an amusement park. It reopened again in July with four rides.
Owner Tom Haggard said the fight has centered on the attraction’s classification as an amusement park, putting it in the same category as Elitch Gardens in Denver.
But other smaller attractions similar to his such as the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, which operates similar rides, have been able to reopen, he said.
He said he appreciated El Paso County Public Health’s help with a second variance application after he struggled to find a person at the state health department that would work with him.
“It was like trying to talk to the Wizard of Oz,” Haggard said.
Commissioner Mark Waller, chairman of the panel, said the state’s allowing the Glenwood park to reopen and not the North Pole shows the state’s decisions on what businesses can reopen have been unfair and arbitrary.
The county is submitting the application at a time when the number of COVID-19 cases are on the rise again.
