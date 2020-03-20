With a mandatory quarantine in effect, nonprofit organizations that benefit Teller County’s senior citizens are filling gaps. According to news reports from around the country, seniors are especially vulnerable when it comes to being impacted by COVID-19.
Aspen Mine Center
The Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek is open with limited hours, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. “We are still providing emergency food boxes to the community, continuing to provide internet/computer access and support for those needing to apply for unemployment benefits,” said Angie Trelstad, the center’s program manager.
In light of the social-distancing recommendation, the staff follows guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control, which asks that no more than 10 people gather in one area. At the AMC, that means the communal coffee pot is turned off, at least for two weeks, Trelstad said.
The majority of the staff is paid through the Senior Community Service Employment Program, administered by the Colorado Department of Human Services. Participants must be at least 55 and are paid minimum wage and trained chiefly at nonprofit organizations and government agencies. “People won’t be able to work for at least two weeks,” Trelstad said.
The SCSEP is the result of the Older Americans Act of 1973.
“I do want people to know they can call and we can give them direction. I think people are in a little bit of shock. Many have never had to ask for help,” Trelstad said. “We’re just handling things here with briefings daily. We don’t know what’s going to happen.”
The AMC is part of another nonprofit organization, the Community of Caring, which promotes the values of respect, responsibility, trust, caring and family. “We are able to rely on relationships of trust that have been built with over 200 Teller county seniors over the past seven-plus years,” said Rebecca Blair, senior advocate. “I can't stress this enough that the Community of Caring model is so important for helping during a health crisis like we are facing now.” (Mary Bielz is the president of the board of Community of Caring.)
Despite the shock, the inconvenience, the isolation, Trelstad considers the new normal could enhance lives. “With our older demographics, this is a great opportunity to teach your children what community is all about,” she said. “We could use help putting food boxes together, answering phones, delivering food. We need young people to get involved, to take over the reins from volunteers who range in age from 60 to 85.”
And for the students who volunteer, there’s a bonus involved — the RE-1 School District provides breakfast and lunches, to be picked up the AMC.
For information, call 689-3584.
Woodland Park Senior Citizens Organization
Instead of the usual gathering at lunchtime, members of the organization will receive five frozen meals to be picked up at the Senior Center from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays only at 321 N. Pine St. Also included will be additional items such as oranges and milk. Silver Key Senior Services provides the meals from their kitchens in Colorado Springs.
In addition, for anyone needing meals delivered to the door, the organization offers delivery service with its team of volunteers. Suggested donation is $11.25 per person for the five meals; reservations will be taken until 12:45 p.m. on Friday for the following week starting on March 20. For information, call 687-3877.
Teller Senior Coalition
In this time of crisis, Teller Senior Coalition is an information outlet and distribution site. In an exchange of donations coming in and supplies going out, the coalition’s director, Kathy Lowry, and her staff spent a good part of March 18 filling boxes while adhering to new rules imposed by the new normal, social distancing.
“The coalition is reaching out to the seniors we are aware of, checking on whether or not they need food, toiletries and medications,” Lowry said. “They are not panicked but frustrated that they cannot get chicken and toilet paper, items like that, at the stores.”
While the coalition is suspending its public shuttle service, the organization’s volunteers will pick up pre-paid groceries or medications for seniors who feel uncomfortable going out or are sick. “We are still providing transportation but only one person is allowed in the vehicle at a time,” Lowry said. “Seniors who have doctor’s appointments or need to go shopping, we can take them.”
To schedule a ride, preferably 48 hours in advance, call 719-687-0256.
In the meantime, however, the coalition is accepting donations of non-perishable food and toiletries at the office at 750 E. U.S. Hwy. 24. “I must commend the Teller County community, they care about the seniors and the support we are receiving shows that,” Lowry said. “We are asking Teller County to please let us know about any senior who may be in need, so we can check on them.”
Grocery shopping for seniors
In Woodland Park, grocery stores offer time for seniors only: Safeway, from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; City Market, from 6 to 7 a.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday; Walmart from 6 to 7 a.m. on Tuesdays, from March 24 through April 28.
Church in the Wildwood in Green Mountain Falls
According to the pastor, Rev. Darlene Avery, many of the town’s senior citizens are taking advantage of online ways to reduce social isolation in general and stay cognitively engaged.
But there are many seniors in Ute Pass who receive medications through the mail. “I and other church members are ready and willing to deliver medications from the post office to people’s doorsteps,” Avery said.
For seniors who rely on the food pantry on the first, third and fifth Tuesdays, the church is keeping the service open. “We are moving to a drive-up model, where we take their food-need order and run it into the church,” Avery said. “Folks in the church will pack food boxes and bring them back up to the cars.”
And for seniors who can’t get to the church, several members have volunteered to deliver food to homes. “We just need to know who those folks are,” Avery said.
For at least a few weeks, Avery has moved the church’s Bible study, community book group and other gatherings online. “With our audio/visual technology, we are able to bring peace to the people from our mountain church and potentially build a virtual congregation in addition to our local one,” she said. “We are staying vigilant and connected with both religious and community leaders to step up to whatever we can help with as these unprecedented times unfold.”
For information, call 684-9427 or check the website, church-in-the-wildwood.org.