This column is about how people and organizations give back in the community. We all have an opportunity to do our part and today I’ll highlight some of the nonprofits doing just that.
The Woodland Park Hockey Association is a local nonprofit organization that formed in 2009 to promote youth hockey in Teller County. They are a 100% volunteer organization that partners with the city of Woodland Park and local indoor ice arenas to provide unique year-round hockey programs.
WPHA strives to include every interested player possible, and through fundraising and community sponsorships, WPHA offers an affordable USA Hockey affiliated experience for the youth in our community. You can learn more about this group on the website: woodlandparkhockey.com.
Toastmasters Above the Clouds became a chartered Toastmasters Club in June. A group of individuals worked hard to make this club possible in our community. Prior to this local club, people from Teller County had to join a club in Colorado Springs if they wanted to be involved with Toastmasters International. You’re encouraged to visit a meeting. Toastmasters provides an opportunity for members to develop communication and leadership skills. The group meets every Tuesday morning from 7:30 – 8:30 at the Senior Center, 321 N. Pine St. in Woodland Park. Reach out to Paula Levy at DayBreak for more information: Paula@daybreakadp.com.
We have so many nonprofits giving back in the community, and the next one that comes to mind is the Victor Lowell Thomas Museum. The museum preserves the history of Victor. It is an original 1899 building that houses two floors of artifacts, books, exhibits and photographs depicting the life in Victor from its beginnings to the heyday of gold mining. There’s also a new program you can sign up for through the museum’s website, victormuseum.com, called Gold Camp Adventures, which is a guided tour of the Cripple Creek and Victor mining district.
The last organization I’ll mention is giving back to the health of our forests. Focus on the Forest is dedicated to cleaning up OUR National Forests. This effort is about conserving the environment for future generations. Have you ever gone into the forest and seen the stuff people dump out of their cars? How about when you’re planning to camp with your family and your favorite spot is filled with someone’s trash. It is sad, to say the least. Visit focusontheforest.org to learn more about their mission.
Volunteering feels good so we enhance our positive vibe when we get involved. For nonprofits, giving back is what they always do. It is a good match up. Volunteering = Giving Back.
Gayle Gross collaborates with nonprofits through the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. She’s working with nonprofits on Collaborative Fundraising Opportunities to alleviate the stress of sustaining a nonprofit in smaller communities. Learn more at SOARwithNetworkFundraising.org. To be part of this column, contact Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or 719-233-9902.