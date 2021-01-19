Even a global pandemic can't stop Pikes Peak region residents and entrepreneurs from thinking creatively to find new ways to help others.
Regularly in these pages we tell the stories of individuals and groups who, even during times of pandemic restrictions, have found ways to engage with and benefit others in the communities we cover.
Below I've recapped just a few of the recent, remarkable stories of some new nonprofits that are making a difference.
Monumental Impact
Launched in January 2020, this nonprofit offers Tri-Lakes area students who have an interest in technology, engineering and entrepreneurship a chance to turn that interest into a passion and possibly even a profession.
The Monument-based nonprofit, the idea of Jeanette Breton and her husband Mike Hinkle, owners of a home based-business, Techno Chaos, offered technology internships to two area students this year. In the fall the nonprofit formed a partnership Lewis-Palmer School District 38 to use some of its space, and are seeking additional community partners in order to expand offerings.
“The goal is to learn and encourage others to learn, and help them find their passion and make them better,” Breton told The Tribune. “It’s not about the money. It’s about providing that space and culture, environment that inspires others to find their passion with technology, engineering and entrepreneurship.”
Colorado Canine Advocates
John M. Lieberman, a Colorado Springs resident and physician in Pueblo, in November launched this nonprofit aimed to help get the word out about puppy mills. A dog owner and dog lover, Lieberman plans to create a team of investigators to go out and verify breeders in the state.
By giving consumers resources and tools to encourage them to adopt dogs rather than shop, Lieberman believes the new nonprofit can help put puppy mills out of business.
“I want to give these dogs a voice," Lieberman said. "That, combined with the profound injustice, keep me motived.”
The Mindfulness and Positivity Project
This organization, the brainchild of two Cheyenne Mountain educators, sought nonprofit status this year and launched a very cool and well-produced podcast to share the stories of local teens who have overcome mental-health setbacks by practicing mindfulness techniques.
Cheyenne Mountain High School teachers Meg Fredrick (now retired from teaching) and Jeff Kenefsky saw a need to help students manage mental health issues related to stress, anxiety, depression and overall well-being. They helped to start the student-run CMHS Mindfulness Club, the success of which spurred them to form their nonprofit.
“Our ultimate goal is to create a culture within schools where taking care of our mental health is cool, and part of everyday school life. Positivity and kindness have a place in our schools and in every classroom,” Fredrick said.
Another facet of the project involves ongoing research by graduate Psychology students at University of Colorado at Colorado Springs involving teachers practicing mindfulness and positivity with their students in the classroom.
Sweet Dreams in a Bag collaboration in Teller County
In the fall, Newmont Mining Corp. collaborated with the Ute Pass Kiwanis After Dark Club and the Aspen Mine Center to provide gifts of new bedding, a toothbrush and toothpaste, a toy and a book for 41 children in southern Teller County.
The zippered bags given to children in a Cripple Creek Head Start program were a project of the nonprofit organization Sweet Dreams in a Bag, dedicated to providing a complete set of bedding to children living in temporary or transitional housing. The kids were invited to a Halloween-themed pajama party to received their new gifts.
“Having that bedding in a bag, the kids can take it back and forth to wherever they go,” said Penny Riley, external relations for Newmont. “They can have something that belongs to them.”
Newmont and the Kiwanians also teamed up to place a Little Free Library for children at the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek
Michelle Karas is the editor of the four Pikes Peak Newspapers weeklies.