Locals say we have a lot of nonprofits in Teller County. I believe this is true in every part of the world. The reasons for this are simple: nonprofits give back and they have a good model to follow.
Today’s column focuses on nonprofits that raise money to give away to other nonprofits. It’s a giving principle taken to the ultimate level. The paragraphs below talk about nonprofits I’m most aware of in our county, but undoubtedly there are others that are doing the same thing.
The Lighter Side of Christmas committee plans the parade for the first Saturday of December. This group works all year long to make sure the holiday gathering is top notch for participants and attendees. Tracie Bennitt took the reins on this project about 20 years ago when other organizations in town decided to let it go. She brought family and friends into the fold to help manage the process and down the road, a committee formed. Back in 2007, by my recollection, the first nonprofit began receiving funds from proceeds. Now, that trend continues and sometimes, the beneficiary is receiving more than $10,000.
Tweeds Holiday Home Tour is another organization giving their proceeds to other nonprofits. The festive tour is also the first weekend of December, same as the parade, except HHT lasts for two days.
Homes are decorated for HHT and musicians play at each venue for the weekend. There are free refreshments as well as small gifts for purchase. The Hospitality House this year is at 400 W. Midland Ave. You can stop by the Woodland Professional Building to purchase tickets and then visit Reserve Our Gallery in Suite 120 for treats and warm drinks. Information is posted at wphht.org.
Did you happen to attend the car show this year? It is known as the Cruise Above the Clouds and it happens in September. Multiple nonprofits are the beneficiaries of this activity. The car show has the motto: “Giving Back is What Drives Us!” The group has provided over $320,000 in gifts throughout the years. You can learn more about the group and their mission at cruiseabovetheclouds.com.
Community of Caring is located in Southern Teller County. The Aspen Mine Center provides a visible neighborhood “one-stop-shop”, connecting people to available resources. Those resources include other nonprofit organizations, which are housed within the Center. Check out their website at aspenminecenter.org for details.
Overall, our nonprofits in Teller County are abundant in giving and there’s never too much of a good thing. I’m curious about the giving ways of others: nonprofits, people, and groups. Plan to share with me so I can continue to spread good news here. Cheers for now.
Gayle Gross collaborates with nonprofits through the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. She’s working with nonprofits on Collaborative Fundraising Opportunities to alleviate the stress of sustaining a nonprofit in smaller communities. Learn more at SOARwithNetworkFundraising.org
To be part of the Teller Gives Back column please connect with Gayle at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or call 719-233-9902.