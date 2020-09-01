July 4th was a lot different this year than in year’s past. A new thing started: window decorating for downtown Woodland Park along Highway 24. The idea began so the people passing through town would stop, check out the windows, vote for their favorite and then learn more about our community. Woodland Park Main Street set up a booth and gave out maps and water in Woodland Square.
The goal was to get people involved in shopping and loving our community.
Well, the same thing is going to happen in September. The theme this time is “Love Local!”
First, businesses and nonprofits partner for decorating the inside of windows Sept. 1-11. Then, voting begins on Sept. 12. You text your vote to a “number” displayed in each window. One vote per phone number is requested. The nonprofit window that wins with the most votes is awarded $50 from SOAR with Network Fundraising. Anyone can contribute to the prize fund and also be recognized during the activity.
Just, send an email to iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org with your interest by Sept. 11. It’s a great way to market your philanthropic arm for your business through social media. SOAR donates this time to your business along with promoting the nonprofit you’ve partnered with. We already have Teller Senior Coalition, Help the Needy, Colorado Phoenix Project, Ute Pass Symphony Guild, AARF and Friends of Mueller State Park signed up to work with businesses for decorating!
Teller County nonprofits have also been hit with changes because of COVID-19. Window decorating gives businesses, the community and nonprofits an opportunity to add a positive vibe to our area. If you’re like me, a creative way to spread joy is in order and it is exactly what the doctor orders, so to speak.
Another cool thing that’s happening in September is a mini-cleanup for downtown. This is happening on Sept. 11 and you can get involved by emailing info@wpmainstreet.org to share your interest. Window washing is the main focus. As you can imagine, the windows along highway 24 get dirty with all of the cars on the roadway. The goal is to slow cars down so they see the beautiful windows and then they stop to vote.
If you’re a business in town and you know of a nonprofit who’d like to partner for window decorating, reach out to me so we can get you included in this project. Let’s make this a larger activity! We have September coming up but there are also other months to consider. Fall colors are on the horizon, winter is nearly here (yes, 2020 is flying by) and then we are ready for the New Year.
Oh boy, let’s celebrate as much of today as we can.
Gayle Gross owns SOAR and donates time to coordinate the Nonprofit Cooperative of Teller County. She’s known for discovering creative ways to raise money for nonprofits and has focused her attention on Teller County for more than 20 years. For more information about participating as a nonprofit writer for this column connect with Gross at iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org or call 719-233-9902.