For 41 children in southern Teller County, a gift of bedding, a toothbrush and toothpaste, a toy and a book is about having something of their own.
To provide the offerings, Newmont Mining Corp. collaborated with the Ute Pass Kiwanis After Dark Club and the Aspen Mine Center which hosted the event Oct. 29.
“The kids were so happy,” said Penny Riley, external relations for Newmont. “Before we could even get to him, one kid unzipped the bag and threw all that stuff out – no way were we getting all that back in the bag!”
Along with the bedding, the package contained a copy of “You are Awesome,” a personalized book. “Each child’s name is in that book 17 times,” Riley said.
The zippered bags are a project of the nonprofit organization Sweet Dreams in a Bag, which is dedicated to providing a complete set of bedding to children living in temporary or transitional housing.
“Having that bedding in a bag, the kids can take it back and forth to wherever they go,” Riley said. “They can have something that belongs to them.”
Dawn Ignatius, a Kiwanian, added, “I’ve had kids tell me it’s the first bedding they’ve ever had,” she said.
Newmont and the Kiwanians paid $50 for each bag, a 50% discount from Sweet Dreams.
The recipients were enrolled in Head Start programs at Cresson Elementary School in Cripple Creek. “The kids had Halloween pajamas on,” Riley said. “They were super excited.”
In addition to the Sweet Dreams event, Newmont and Kiwanis teamed up to place a lending library for children at the Aspen Mine Center.
The library is in conjunction with the Little Free Library, a nonprofit organization that provides the plaques for personalized libraries all over the world. Newmont donated the materials for the library.
“Kids needs books,” said Ignatius, who helped lead the project. “A group from the After Dark club built the library, painted it and planted it.”
The Ute Pass Kiwanis After Dark Club is for members who decline to attend the 6:30 a.m. meetings on Wednesdays, each via Zoom during the time of COVID-19. “The After Dark club meets once a month for dinner, where we can have a drink and support our local restaurants,” Ignatius said.
Kiwanis International is dedicated to improving the lives of children all over the world. “For every new Kiwanian, they affect 206 children’s lives,” Ignatius said.
As well, Kiwanis initiated a meeting via the Internet for members who prefer the virtual format. Ignatius is president of eKiwanis.