The Teller Senior Coalition celebrates 25 years in 2021.
Seniors in Teller County owe so much to Vivian Geisler and Roberta Winn, the late founders of the nonprofit organization.
In 1975, Geisler began working for the city of Woodland Park, organizing senior services. She was appointed Director of Senior Services by the Teller County commissioners from 1983 to 1986 and created a “home” for seniors, the senior citizens club.
In 1996, Teller County decided to discontinue sponsorship of the Golden Circle meal program for seniors. Until that time, the county had supported the program for the past 16 years.
The founding date of the Coalition is Aug. 15, 1996 and the organization was granted tax-exempt status as a nonprofit organization the following year.
At the time, Geisler said, “Roberta and I started the Teller Senior Coalition to provide services for the seniors.”
Geisler stayed involved with the coalition through 2011. Her legacy benefits the members of the Woodland Park Senior Organization and the 1,000 seniors that TSC currently serves.
Under Geisler’s leadership, the coalition evolved into a modern and efficient nonprofit corporation with a six-figure operating budget and multiple funding sources.
Today, TSC has eight vehicles to meet seniors’ transportation needs. The success of this organization continues today, as services have been expanded to keep seniors safe during the current coronavirus health care crisis.
These two ladies started with no money and overwhelming odds, but also with guts and determination. Roberta was described as a pioneer, Vivian as the driving force behind TSC.
Both ladies leave a wonderful legacy that continues to care for and support seniors in Teller County to this day. Thanks to the vision of these two brave co-founders, the Teller Senior Coalition is celebrating its 25-year anniversary in 2021.
TSC has a strong history of ensuring seniors live with independence and dignity. Our goal is to keep seniors healthy and able to remain in their homes as long as possible.