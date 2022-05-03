Forty years after the late Greg Schilling founded Help the Needy for Teller County residents in temporary financial straits, the nonprofit organization has offered its first academic scholarship in his name.
Woodland Park high school seniors Jeremy Cefus and Madeline Wiseman won $1,500 scholarships in a ceremony last month at the Greg Schilling building in Woodland Park.
Cefus plans to attend the Colorado School of Mines in the fall while Wiseman is undecided whether to accept an offer of admission from Columbia University.
The scholarships are part of the expansion of the organization which changed the name to HtN — Hope Lives Here.
“Greg Schilling would be very happy with the board for starting this program in his honor,” said Deb Idleman, the board’s president.