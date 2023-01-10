We just finished one of the busiest holiday seasons of 2022, and the highlights were too awesome to ignore. This column could mention a variety of fundraisers that took place, or art/craft shows, but instead the focus is more literal. These are the highlights with lights!
The City of Woodland Park always does a fine job all over town with holiday lighting but this past year the lights at Lions Park were most spectacular. It reminded me of driving through a premier mountain town that beckoned exploring. After 24 years, I know what we have behind the scenes in Teller County, but it’s the people passing through our towns who get a first impression. Thank you to the City of Woodland Park for creating an exceptional first glimpse into our unique location. People will undoubtably return because a twinkle was added to their eye through the use of holiday lights!
The City of Woodland Park also hosted the fireworks display at the end of the Lighter Side of Christmas Parade on the first Saturday in December. These lights in the sky have been talked about by anyone fortunate enough to see them. The parade itself is always a wonderful community event and this year the exceptional fireworks added the perfect spark!
Woodland Park Wind Symphony’s performances as well as their house decorating contest lit up the town. This group worked hard to bring beautiful music to Woodland Park through three concert opportunities in December. The Swing Factory and Big Band participated on Dec. 4, while the Wind Symphony played two concerts on Dec. 11. The Wind Symphony has grown so large, they had to do two performances to fit everyone into Ute Pass Cultural Center and still satisfy the number of attendees.
The Wind Symphony also did the house decorating contest. I don’t think it got the same interest as it has in previous years, but their commitment to take it on was still there. The truth is, we have lost time over the last few years and now things are catching up. It makes sense that there would be a dip in interest as people are getting their lives back in order after COVID-19. I hope the house decorating contest has the umph to continue because it adds to our unique holiday activities in our mountain towns. I know many people have enjoyed the house decorating tours each year they’ve happened. Thank you for bringing music and holiday lights to our community, Woodland Park Wind Symphony and Craig Harms. We are fortunate to have you here. For anyone wanting more information about this group, connect with them through the website, woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
