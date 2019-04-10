The second annual Nonprofit Expo features 35 organizations that respond to needs in Teller County. Sponsored by Main Street Woodland Park, the expo has a two-fold theme.
“The idea is to have the community come and see what is available,” said Gail Wingerd, executive director of Main Street, a program sponsored by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
The expo is also an opportunity to network and establish connections with other nonprofits, along with the chance to socialize and find a volunteer niche.
The expo is from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ute Pass Cultural Center and begins after the Farmers Market.
For information, go to wpmainstreet.org. or call 270-1170.