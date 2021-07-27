For those with disabilities and older adults and residents with qualifying monthly incomes, the expansion of Envida into Teller County offers specialized transportation options.
The nonprofit organization fills gaps in tight situations where a ride is not easily available.
With two drivers exclusively for riders in Teller County, Envida offers a range of services.
The partners include the Aspen Mine Center in Cripple Creek, Cripple Creek Transit, Ute Pass Health Service District, UCHealth Pikes Peak Regional Hospital and Willow Creek counseling.
“We’ve been able to do crisis rides for Willow Creek clients but now they are organizing group meetings and we want to help people get up and down the pass for appointments,” said Dave Somers, Envida’s director of operations and development. “We’ll be working with them to help make that happen.”
Many of the crises involve substance abuse and suicides, which have seen a 30% increase nationwide in the past year, Somers said. The drivers carry Narcan, an antidote to a potential cocaine overdose.
Where there’s a need, Envida shows up. “We’ve taken people from Cripple Creek to Denver for treatment, and from Cripple Creek to Bent County,” he said.
As well, the drivers returned a few days later to bring the people back home. “We have some phenomenal drivers,” Somers said. “Our drivers receive extensive training including for medical first aid because of the types of riders we sometimes have.”
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Envida continued to operate, touting their Safe to Ride campaign. In line with restrictions, the drivers wore masks and gloves and sanitized the vans after each ride.
At times during the height of the pandemic, the drivers delivered groceries for people staying away from the stores.
Recently, Envida has been transporting qualifying clients to vaccine clinics hosted by Teller County Public Health. The next two are at the Cripple Creek Medical Center Aug. 14 and Florissant Fire & Rescue Aug. 15. For information, call Envida at 719-600-2221.
But like other businesses in Teller and El Paso counties, there is a shortage of employees. “We are not immune and need one or two more drivers,” he said.
Envida office hours are from 5 a.m.-7 p.m. “If dialysis rides are canceled that are outside those hours, we figure it out,” he said.
Envida is a nonprofit organization funded by grants from the Federal Transit Agency and Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments.