The only organization of its kind in Teller County, DayBreak — an Adult Day Program, fulfills needs for caregivers as well as those who suffer a debilitation, usually memory loss or the effects of a stroke.
Last month, DayBreak’s founder, Paula Levy, hosted a reception to celebrate the fourth anniversary of the nonprofit organization. Along with the fruit and cheese was Levy’s homemade anniversary cake decorated with the DayBreak logo.
Over the four years, DayBreak has offered opportunities for the residents to be part of the organization. Some share their musical or gardening talents while others accompany the clients on field trips. And some come over just to visit. Two years ago, Cord and Lizzie Prettyman spruced up the backyard in addition to donating yard games.
DayBreak relies on grants, donations and fundraisers for operation expenses and services. “I’m thankful for all the support we’ve received, and continue to receive, from the community,” Levy said.
Levy credits Christine Fischer, grant writer and owner of Fischer Project Management & Consulting Services in Woodland Park, for her role in the organization’s ability to maintain its level of services.
DayBreak recently hired Joni Edmisten, certified nursing assistant, to help with the organization’s programs.
But Levy and the board of directors recently encountered a setback in the plans to expand the organization from the small house on N. Colo. 67 in Woodland Park to larger facility, the building that houses Preschool in the Pines.
With a goal of raising $750,000 to buy the building, DayBreak raised $400,000 in grants and donations; thus, Levy and the board made the decision to halt the capital campaign — with the funds to be returned to the grantors.
“We’ll take our time,” Levy said. “We are okay to stay in the same place with our lease agreement until we find the right space and when it feels right.”